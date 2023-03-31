Traquair House, near Peebles, dates back to 1107, and has had the same family living in it since 1491.

Mary Queen of Scots visited the house in 1566, while Bonnie Prince Charlie paid visit in 1745.

Owner Catherine Maxwell-Stuart, 58, the 21st Lady of Traquair, anticipates around 30,000 visitors coming from all over the world.

Traquair House (Image: SWNS)

The house has 4,500 acres of land and is home to the Traquair Maze - the largest hedged maze in Scotland.

Mum-of-three Mrs Maxwell-Stuart said: "It started as a hunting lodge for kings and queens of Scotland. Then it became a fortified tower and manor house.

"The last addition was in 1694 so it is unchanged since the 1700s. It has 900 years of Scottish history inside. It was just about open when I was born, so it's kind of unusual when it's not open.

"It is nice and peaceful in winter. We've got a big maze at the back of the house but we don't have formal gardens. We've got historic woodland. We attract around 30,000 visitors a year, from all over."