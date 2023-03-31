Scotland's oldest inhabited house is preparing to open its doors to the public this spring.
Traquair House, near Peebles, dates back to 1107, and has had the same family living in it since 1491.
Mary Queen of Scots visited the house in 1566, while Bonnie Prince Charlie paid visit in 1745.
READ MORE: 'Magical' island nature reserve to reopen to visitors for new season
Owner Catherine Maxwell-Stuart, 58, the 21st Lady of Traquair, anticipates around 30,000 visitors coming from all over the world.
The house has 4,500 acres of land and is home to the Traquair Maze - the largest hedged maze in Scotland.
Mum-of-three Mrs Maxwell-Stuart said: "It started as a hunting lodge for kings and queens of Scotland. Then it became a fortified tower and manor house.
"The last addition was in 1694 so it is unchanged since the 1700s. It has 900 years of Scottish history inside. It was just about open when I was born, so it's kind of unusual when it's not open.
"It is nice and peaceful in winter. We've got a big maze at the back of the house but we don't have formal gardens. We've got historic woodland. We attract around 30,000 visitors a year, from all over."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here