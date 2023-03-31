Six more men have been arrested in connection with disorder at the Scottish League Cup final last month.
Police Scotland said three of the men, aged 18, 20 and 23, have been released pending further inquiries.
The other three, aged 24, 26 and 28, were charged and released on an undertaking to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.
It comes after 10 men were arrested earlier this month in connection with the incident.
Police are continuing to investigate the disorder, which happened on the morning of Sunday February 26 outside Hampden Stadium in Glasgow ahead of the clash between Celtic and Rangers. Celtic won the game 2-1.
READ MORE: Search launched for Scotland’s next police chief commanding £230k salary
The force said: “Police Scotland supports the event organisers, being the clubs and the football authorities, to create a safe environment for people to attend and enjoy football matches.
“We are committed to working with our partners to maximise the safety of all persons attending football fixtures.”
Police said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
A Scottish Professional Football League spokesman said: “We have been working closely with Police Scotland and the Scottish FA to investigate and address the unacceptable behaviour of a small minority of supporters at the recent Viaplay Cup final.
“We are encouraged by the progress which has already been made and look forward to more of the individuals involved being identified in the near future.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article