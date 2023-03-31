Charles Wilson, 40, was found in a flat in Tontine Park, Renton, West Dunbartonshire, at about 7.25am last Saturday after emergency services were called to a fire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigating the death said they have made an arrest.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Following an investigation into the death of Charles Wilson in Renton, officers have arrested a 42-year-old man.

“Inquiries are continuing.”