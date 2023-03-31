Music RSNO/Sondergard
Perth Concert Hall
Keith Bruce
four stars
“I HOPE you like Brahms,” said RSNO principal flute Katherine Bryan, at the start of her introduction to the evening’s concert. It raised a chuckle from the ticket-buyers, partly because it is not a daft question – of the best known names in classical music, few are as divisive as Johannes Brahms. There are some who cannot take to the German Romantic: The Herald’s Michael Tumelty was not a fan.
So a concert made up of his music alone – an overture and two sympho-nies – has its work cut out on that front. Add in the fact that a modern symphony orchestra has to wrestle the interpretation initiative back from smaller ensembles and period instrument bands and the exercise is an in-teresting one, leaving aside the odd coincidence of the RSNO’s focus on a single composer just a week after the SCO devoted its programme entirely to Handel.
Conductor Thomas Sondergard is your man for this challenge though. When he has the RSNO in front of him, you can be sure you will hear the musi-cians in full flight, but at the same time there will be the sort of attention to details in the score that owes something to the lessons of historically-informed performance.
It was visible as well as audible in the Academic Festival Overture, in a one-man, one-job outing for a percussion section on bass drum, cymbals and triangle – the three of them perfectly placed in the mix, and their sole ap-pearance in the concert. In what is one of the composer’s more familiar works, the balance between winds and strings, and then the entrance of the brass, was perfectly modulated.
Following it with the Symphony No 3 – almost contemporary and composed when Brahms was 50 years old – made perfect sense, from the sweeping strings of the opening bars. Sondergard’s pacing of the Andante second movement was very deliberate but he extracted every ounce of emotion from the strings later. The third is the master tunesmith at the height of his melodic power, beautifully realised by guest first horn Alexander Boukikov and principal oboe Adrian Wilson.
From half a decade earlier, Brahms Symphony No 2 may have its darker moments, but it is mostly the composer at his sunniest. The RSNO strings were on top form, the cellos' leading role at many points in the score acknowledged with a section bow at the end, and there was also some fine horse-riding rhythm in the horns in the pastoral opening movement and lovely ensemble winds in the tricksy third one.
Repeated at the Usher Hall, Edinburgh on Friday, March 31 and Glasgow City Halls on Sunday April 2.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here