A red Audi Q2 and a grey Ford Monde collided on the A85 near Dalmally around 2pm on Friday, March 31.

The driver, a 69-year-old woman, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene alongside the male passenger, 70.

Three men, who were in the Ford, were all taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

The A85 was closed for more than eight hours while Police Scotland carried out an investigation.

The force is now appealing for information while they continue to probe the incident.

Sergeant Archie McGuire said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the two people who have died.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was travelling in the area and may have dash cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 1923 of March 31, 2021.