A Scottish animal rescue project will remain closed "until further notice" after a "deliberate" blaze saw its premises damaged.
While no animals were harmed in the early morning fire at Lamont Farm Project in Erskine, Renfrewshire on Friday, the team behind the project were left "devastated".
The team said they were "gutted beyond belief" after Police Scotland launched a probe into the "wilful fire-raising"
The cabin which suffered "quite extensive" damage is used as a break room for volunteers and a shelter for cats at night.
A post on the project's Facebook adds: "Luckily any cats that were in the cabin managed to escape, and we managed to turn all the horses up to the field to safety so no animals or humans were harmed, we are so grateful for that.”
READ MORE: 'Absolutely heartbroken' Scottish wildlife centre puts down wolf pack
They added: “We are still in shock that anyone could do this, especially just feet away from our horses stables, but we are just glad that everyone got out safely.”
The farm, which is entirely run by volunteers, has been a part of the community for 46 years.
Police say they were called to Barrhill Road in the town at around 4.15am on Friday, with firefighters extinguishing a fire in a cabin within the grounds of the farm.
Detective Constable Robert Urquhart said: “Thankfully none of the animals were injured as a result of this but it was noise from their distress that alerted staff to the fire.
“Officers are currently checking local CCTV and checking with neighbouring properties but would appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard something suspicious in the early hours of Friday morning to come forward.
“Any information can be passed to officers at Paisley via 101.
“Please quote reference number 0401 of Friday March 31 when calling.
“Alternatively, details can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Volunteers have now launched a fundraiser to help repair the damage and support the animals while the farm remains closed to the public.
A statement on their GoFundMe page adds: "We normally rely on donations from visitors and due to the fire we have had to close until we can at least survey the damage properly.
"We don't know how we will recover from this, we are trying ourselves to run some online fundraisers as the damage is quite extensive.
"Please help in any way that you can. All donations will help to repair/replace any fire damage and to continue to support all of our animals here on the farm."
The donation page is available here.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here