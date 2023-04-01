Police were called to Greenfaulds High School in Cumbernauld earlier in the week after a member of staff allegedly “upskirted” pupils with a mobile phone.

The Daily Record reported that the 28-year-old has been temporarily suspended after the incident on Tuesday March 28.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 28-year-old man has been arrested and released pending further investigation following a report of voyeurism which occurred on Athelstane Drive, Cumbernauld on Tuesday, 28 March, 2023. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A North Lanarkshire Council spokesperson added: “Police have been contacted following an alleged incident at a school and we are assisting with their enquiries.”