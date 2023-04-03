This body, which thankfully is on its death bed, continues to seemingly wage a campaign against neurodiversity by presenting the same exam for all Scottish senior pupils from Stornoway to Stranraer. Young people develop at different rates with varying influences and I feel that it is unfair to have established an exam diet and timetable which is deemed so precious its inflexibility is its main quality.

The fact that the annual league table of Scottish school exam results hardly changes must be considered as due to the basic structure of school provision which does not facilitate meeting all pupils learning needs at each stage. The long Covid effect on school activities compounds what is obviously a systemic problem demanding a radical solution.

I hope that the SQA takes the issue seriously and throws in the towel before Professor Hayward’s independent review of assessment is finalised, although the interim recommendations are promising.

Bill Brown, Milngavie.

End nurses' 12-hour shifts

THE campaign for a four-day week for nursing staff ("Shorter working week NHS plea", The Herald, March 31) is presumably putting forward the case of nurses being treated unfairly in terms of their working conditions, and the stress this is causing. What is conveniently not reported when this subject comes up is that the Royal College of Nursing voted in favour of 12-hour shifts.

This was not forced upon them by their NHS employers. Anecdotal evidence shows that nurses prefer this arrangement because they can take on well-paid agency jobs on their days off.

Twelve-hour shifts must be very stressful, and not good for patients either, to be looked after by tired nursing staff. However, rather than admit this, it seems the nursing profession wish to carry on presenting themselves to the public as victims. Now that better pay has been negotiated for nurses, is this not the time to go back to a less stressful seven-hour shift pattern?

Elizabeth Mueller, Glasgow.

No relief in sight on ferries

ANOTHER new Transport Minister, and another ministerial statement on worsening and easily predictable ferry problems means we have a new face but the same old statements as island life and island economies decline at a rate beyond belief ("Payout pressure for firms amid ferry debacle", The Herald, March 31).

This was compounded by the same old stuff at First Minister's Questions from the new FM besotted with independence and finger-pointing at Westminster. Ferries have nothing to do with Westminster – totally devolved and since 2007 (16 years now) ferries and the management and the procurement of them has been the responsibility, through Transport Scotland, of the party saying it could do it better on its own – but in this matter it has been on its own with total autonomy, but it has demonstrably proved that it cannot do it.

CMAL and Calmac's own stats – they're not hard to find – show that since 2007, under the present administration, there have been less than half the vessel tonnages, less than half the vessels, less than half the car and passenger carrying capacity, put into operation than the 16 years prior to that under other administrations. The blame for this bourach lies in one place and if we think the ferry position is bad today it will only get worse as the fleet ages well beyond its sell-by date.

No lessons have been learned, because the root cause of this mess is political maladministration, neglect and total incompetence by ministers and their civil servants, all of which has led, quite predictably, despite many warnings, to where we are. Sadly, this is set to continue as there is no evidence to the contrary.

Neil Arthur, Kilpatrick, Isle of Arran.

Discrepancy in roads is woeful

IN the West of Scotland over the past 10 years we have witnessed the terrible decline of our roads, bridges, pavements and of course there’s the filthy litter that pollutes most of our roadsides. I have raised the subject on many occasions both locally and regionally.

Last week my family and I had the good fortune to spend five days on holiday at Kenmore and Aberfeldy. The contrast of the aforementioned is quite stunning. The roads, pavements and bridges were all in very good condition with little or no litter to see.

This was also the case when we stayed in Crieff last year. Perhaps all our West of Scotland councillors should have a wee sit down with their colleagues in Perthshire and listen to how a budget is supposed to be operated.

I have often blamed 11 years of SNP rule, and indeed most of these councils are under SNP control. My position remains the same in that the Government is responsible for ensuring consistency across the nation. It's time it acted before the deterioration is beyond recovery.

John Gilligan, Ayr.

We must restore our landscape

I REGULARLY read and enjoy Thelma Edward's letters, and today's contribution (April 1) was very moving. I am so sad that she is no longer able to get out to experience the natural world she so wonderfully describes to us. And of course, I agree that the burning of moorland landscapes so necessary for the shooters has destroyed so much of Scotlands' flora and fauna over the centuries.

It's time to re-orient our landscape use away from the barren moorland necessary for shooting parties for the very few, to the natural world it would quickly become for the enjoyment of the many.

John Jamieson, Ayr.

Foul humour

ANENT the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award ("Shortlist drawn up for Sir Billy Connelly to pick ‘spirit of Glasgow’ comedian", The Herald, April 1)), given his legacy, the likelihood is that the first recipient will be the nominee judged to have uttered the F word most frequently in his or her act. Scottish comedy? Dear oh dear oh dear.

D Macintyre, Greenock.