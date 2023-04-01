The boxing great from Edinburgh had been battling dementia.

His death was confirmed by the Ken Buchanan Foundation with a statement on their social media.

It read: "It's with great sadness that we have to inform you that Ken Buchanan passed away peacefully in his sleep this morning.

"Further announcements will come and please give the family some time to process this sad news. RIP Ken, always a gentleman and one of the best champions we will ever see."

The boxer memorably won the WBA lightweight title in 1970 after beating the reigning champion at the time Ismael Laguna.

In the same year, the lightweight boxer was named the American Boxing Writers' Association's Fighter of the Year, ahead of Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali.

The following year he defeated Ruben Navarro in Los Angeles to take the WBC title and become Scotland's first undisputed world champion.

The feat has only been matched 50 years later by Josh Taylor in 2021.

Paying tribute to his hero, Taylor wrote on Twitter: "I’m saddened to hear the news of the passing of my hero & Scotland’s greatest ever champ, whom I take such inspiration from.

"RIP Ken Buchanan."