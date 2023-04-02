Now Michael Jamieson is on a mission to help youngsters in Scotland learn to swim, with hopes of creating the next generation of Olympic swimmers to follow in his wake.

After experiencing four years of continuous growth, the MJ Swim Academy, which was founded by Glasgow-born Michael Jamieson, is expanding its locations to the south side of the city in Hillpark Secondary School.

The new venue is set to provide safe and supportive swimming lessons for children of all ages in the area, the company said.

With a range of private swimming lessons offered in small class sizes, the academy said it seeks to help children develop their swimming skills and improve their confidence around water.

Jamieson, 34, said: “We are excited to be opening our newest academy in Glasgow Southside.

“Our mission is to provide high quality swimming lessons to children and beginners, providing them with a supportive environment to learn, grow, and have fun.

“Our experienced local instructors are committed to helping children gain confidence, achieve their goals, and reach their potential within the water.”

According to Scottish Swimming, 4 in 10 children in Scotland leave primary school unable to swim, with National Water Safety reporting 105 water-related fatalities in 2021 alone.

With the expansion of the MJ Swim Academy, Jamieson said he hopes to improve accessibility and enjoyment of swimming for children and beginners in Scotland.

Jamieson, who retired at 28, is one of the country;s most successful ever competitive swimmers, having represented Great Britain internationally at the European and world championships.

He also represented Team GB at the 2012 London Olympics, where he won the silver medal in the men’s 200-metre breaststroke.

Now an honorary member of the Scottish Swimming Hall of Fame, he said he aims to create a supportive and friendly community of learners across Scotland through the Michael Jamieson Swim Academy.

This new site in Glasgow Southside is the latest expansion of the Michael Jamieson Swim Academy, which originally opened in Glasgow in 2018. Lessons are now held at various locations in the city, Edinburgh and in Hamilton.

Jamieson said he aims to open more facilities to increase the amount of child swimming lessons throughout Scotland and the rest of the UK.

The classes cover all ages, from Under 3’s, to Over 3’s, to even adult swimming lessons.

