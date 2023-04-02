Police were called to the Charlotte Square area of Edinburgh, where Bute House is situated, around 7.40pm on Saturday.

The force has said a 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Bute House is the official residence of the Scottish First Minister, with Humza Yousaf recently taking it over from Nicola Sturgeon after he won the SNP leadership race.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called at around 7.40pm on Saturday April 1 to a report of a man acting suspiciously in the Charlotte Square area of Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and a 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

“There was no threat to the wider public and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said they are aware of the situation but will not be commenting and said that it is a police matter.