Police were called to the Charlotte Square area of Edinburgh, where Bute House is situated, around 7.40pm on Saturday.

The force has said a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal about the incident.

Bute House is the official residence of the Scottish First Minister, with Humza Yousaf recently taking it over from Nicola Sturgeon after he won the SNP leadership race.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 7.40pm on Saturday, 1 April, to a report of a man acting suspiciously in the Charlotte Square area of Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and a 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace.

“There was no threat to the wider public and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said they are aware of the situation but will not be commenting and said that it is a police matter.