A man has died after a van knocked down three people on a busy road.
The pedestrians were struck on the A726 Glasgow Road at around 10.50am on Saturday.
Emergency services were called to the scene and two women, 52 and 24, were rushed to hospital, but the 29-year-old man died at the scene.
A 52-year-old woman remains in hospital where she is battling serious injuries, while the 24-year-old woman was discharged after being treated.
Police have arrested the driver of the van, a 47-year-old man, in connection with the incident.
He was later released pending further enquiries.
The road remained closed for just under five hours while officers carried out investigations.
The force is now urging any witnesses to the incident to come forward.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Although a number of people assisted at the time, we would still ask for witnesses to the crash, or motorists with dash-cam footage capturing the collision, to get in touch with police.
"Please call officers on 101 quoting reference number 1300 of Saturday, April 1, 2023."
