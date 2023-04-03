The Scottish-Rwandan actor has now reached new highs - specifically the top of the RadioTimes.com TV 100 power list as he was named the most powerful person on British television.

Most powerful?

Perhaps, the most influential would be a better term. The list seeks to determine the top 100 figures who have changed the entertainment landscape for the better.

It celebrates the individuals both behind the screens and on-screen who have managed to compellingly keep our eyes glued on the screen over the past year.

The list seeks to answer the question of 'who captured the attention of TV viewers and held on to it'.

Who decides?

The annual power list is determined by a range of industry experts and executives, including directors of content from Sky, the BBC and others.

For example, the BBC's director of content Charlotte Moore praised Gatwa's "incredible dynamism" and boundless energy.

The associate editor of RadioTimes.com Helen Day said that Gatwa was a "popular choice among our panellists".

Does it have an impact?

Previous winners of the accolade "most powerful person in television" have continued to grow an even bigger presence in the industry.

Previous winners include Olivia Colman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Michaela Coel.

Who else made the latest list?

Gatwa had a number of high-profile competitors for the top slot, coming ahead of even the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and broadcaster Huw Edwards.

The top five consist of Heartstopper writer Alice Oseman in second place, White Lotus actress Jennifer Coolidge in fourth, and House Of The Dragon breakout star Emma D'Arcy in fifth.

Harry and Meghan were at number 13 following their six-part Netflix documentary.

Wildlife cameraman and the winner of 2022 Strictly Come Dancing Hamza Yassin also made the list.

What did Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa say?

Gatwa paid tribute to those who topped the list before him and said they were "all inspirations" to him.

He said: "Being recognised for anything is just bloody lovely innit? Let alone being on the RadioTimes.com TV 100 list.

"TV is on fire at the moment, and so to top the list as well feels extra cool."

Gatwa added: "The titans that have topped the list before me, people such as Russell T Davies, Michaela Coel, Jodie Whittaker, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman, are all inspirations to me, and their work is something I aspire to.

"They're just really great storytellers above all else, and that's all I could want to do."