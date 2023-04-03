After taking charge of the TARDIS as the new Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa has continued to make waves in the TV industry.
The Scottish-Rwandan actor has now reached new highs - specifically the top of the RadioTimes.com TV 100 power list as he was named the most powerful person on British television.
Most powerful?
Perhaps, the most influential would be a better term. The list seeks to determine the top 100 figures who have changed the entertainment landscape for the better.
It celebrates the individuals both behind the screens and on-screen who have managed to compellingly keep our eyes glued on the screen over the past year.
The list seeks to answer the question of 'who captured the attention of TV viewers and held on to it'.
Who decides?
The annual power list is determined by a range of industry experts and executives, including directors of content from Sky, the BBC and others.
For example, the BBC's director of content Charlotte Moore praised Gatwa's "incredible dynamism" and boundless energy.
The associate editor of RadioTimes.com Helen Day said that Gatwa was a "popular choice among our panellists".
READ MORE: Why has the BBC launched a review of its social media policies?
Does it have an impact?
Previous winners of the accolade "most powerful person in television" have continued to grow an even bigger presence in the industry.
Previous winners include Olivia Colman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Michaela Coel.
Who else made the latest list?
Gatwa had a number of high-profile competitors for the top slot, coming ahead of even the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and broadcaster Huw Edwards.
The top five consist of Heartstopper writer Alice Oseman in second place, White Lotus actress Jennifer Coolidge in fourth, and House Of The Dragon breakout star Emma D'Arcy in fifth.
Harry and Meghan were at number 13 following their six-part Netflix documentary.
Wildlife cameraman and the winner of 2022 Strictly Come Dancing Hamza Yassin also made the list.
READ MORE:Huge increase in people holidaying at home as cost of living bites
What did Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa say?
Gatwa paid tribute to those who topped the list before him and said they were "all inspirations" to him.
He said: "Being recognised for anything is just bloody lovely innit? Let alone being on the RadioTimes.com TV 100 list.
"TV is on fire at the moment, and so to top the list as well feels extra cool."
Gatwa added: "The titans that have topped the list before me, people such as Russell T Davies, Michaela Coel, Jodie Whittaker, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman, are all inspirations to me, and their work is something I aspire to.
"They're just really great storytellers above all else, and that's all I could want to do."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here