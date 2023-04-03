That’s the plan announced by Helen Enbright, CEO of Trafalgar Entertainment (TE) the new owner of the theatre sold off recently by Tim and Nick Martin.

A former Glasgow University graduate, Ms Enbright said that when it comes to the Pavilion, a wide range of options is being considered.

Read more: Janey Godley wins inaugural Sir Billy Connolly comedy award

“Jersey Boys, for example, is a very big production and access to the Pavilion theatre isn’t great," she said. "But we would be looking to see how we adapt the show to fit the stage. It’s something we will try to make work. And the Rocky Horror Show is another show we would love to put on at the Pavilion. These are the types of production that Glasgow loves.”

The CEO added however that TE, an international live entertainment business, won’t just concentrate on large-scale national productions.

Audiences queue up at the Glasgow Pavilion (Image: Newsquest)

She added: “The 1500-seat Pavilion is a very special place. It offers great atmosphere and a really intimate space. And the theatre has always been a variety house and we plan to continue with that theme. It’s also a fabulous space for comedy.

“We are entirely aware of what the audiences have wanted and love and our aim is to build on that. If we can bring in great productions such as Jersey Boys and add to that some really great local content we’re really hopeful.”

The Pavilion, which opened in 1904, has been, for the most part, a huge success story over the years, discovering talent such as Brendan O’Carroll’s Mrs Brown’s Boys and producing local successes such as Des Dillon’s I’m No a Billly – He’s a Tim. And panto seasons have generated massive income.

However, Trafalgar Entertainment believe the theatre has untouched potential. For example, Ms Enbright suggests that she would consider partnerships with the likes of the Tron Theatre, which could see the likes of David Ireland’s massively successful play Cyprus Avenue relocate to Renfield Street.

“That could certainly be the case,” she said. “What we plan to do is engage in conversations with local producers and directors. We want to try out lots of different ideas and see what works with the audiences.

The challenge, the CEO admits, is to retain the traditional Pavilion audience, yet evolve the output.

“We want more content, generally. The theatre has tended to operate Thursday to Saturday, but we want to put on more week-long shows.

“The Pavilion at the moment stages around 140 performances and year and we’d be looking at 200-plus.”

Read more: Scottish memorial: Minute's silence held to remember Covid victims

There is no question of TE not knowing Glasgow and its audiences. The leading figures of the company Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire once ran the Ambassador Theatre Group, (ATG) which controls the city’s King’s Theatre and the Theatre Royal while Ms Enbright worked for ATG for 17 years.

Singer Frankie Vaughan was among the greats to play the Pavilion (Image: Newsquest)

There is an added frisson with the sale of the Pavilion to TE. It looked initially that ATG would take over the Pavilion. However, when that deal collapsed TE were waiting in the wings and eager to take over.

“We were keen for months on buying the theatre,” Ms Enbright admits. “And while it will take a little while to evolve it and get it right, we have a really strong programming team who can take on the challenge of programming weekly runs and one-night shows.”

The CEO added: “We have lots of ideas, one of which is running a comedy festival in the Pavilion.”

Trafalgar Entertainment is adding to its theatre portfolio which includes the Trafalgar Theatre in London’s West End, the Theatre Royal Sydney in Australia and 12 UK regional theatres.

The company also features a performing arts unit.

“We also work with the likes of the Lincoln Centre in New York and the National Theatre. What we are about is creating good quality," added Ms Enright.

The London-based chief is confident that Trafalgar Entertainment can build upon the success story that is the Pavilion Theatre.

“When we took the Kings over as ATG (from Glasgow Council) we doubled the audience numbers in a very short space of time, by doing things the local authority couldn’t do.”

When asked about the rivalry with theatre giants ATG, she smiled.

“It’s (the Pavilion takeover) exciting for me personally. It will take me back to Glasgow more regularly. As for ATG, well it’s good to have competition.”

Former manager Iain Gordon, who also produced, wrote and directed Pavilion shows, accepts its time to move on.

“Having been employed by the Pavilion since 1977 I am proud to have been a part of taking the theatre to where it is now,” he said.

The Pavilion also boasts an entertainment legacy stretching back to the era of Harry Lauder and Charlie Chaplin and has played host to the likes of comedy legend Sir Billy Connolly, pop group Wet Wet Wet and panto stars The Krankies.