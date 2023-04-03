Passport Office staff in Scotland are “relying on food banks”, a union representative has said as workers begin a five-week strike in a row over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions.
More than 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) at eight sites are walking out in an escalation of the long-running row.
Workers are picketing outside eight Passport Office sites across the UK, including in Glasgow.
PCS Scotland branch secretary Andrew Bain told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme that “20 to 30” people had joined him on the picket line in Glasgow.
READ MORE: More than £26m spent on NHS agency staff in just three months
He said: “We’ve been offered 2% but most people will only ever see 1% of that. We’ve had two pay increases this year for our PO1 grade but that’s because it would fall under minimum wage, that’s just how dire it is at the Passport Office at the moment.
“We’ve got members of staff who are relying on benefits and food banks, members of staff who are spending their wages on their housing costs. We cannot do anything other than take this action.”
He added: “We’ve been hearing the toots of the vehicles as they’ve been going past all morning as well and we’ve got the RMT with us and we’ve got solidarity with us so there seems to be quite a lot of support with us at the moment.”
Mr Bain told the broadcaster membership had increased from around 186 in Glasgow when balloted for strike action to 352 at the last count and credited the “massive” increase to people being at “their wits’ end”.
Questioned how members will survive the five-week strike, Mr Bain said members had paid into the levy so the union has funds available to support staff.
He said he is aware it will have a “massive impact on members of the public” but that the impact on members of staff is “bigger”.
Picket lines are also being mounted outside offices in Durham, Liverpool, Southport, Peterborough, London, Belfast and Newport in Wales.
The union is stepping up strikes, with a nationwide walkout of more than 130,000 civil servants planned for April 28.
The Home Office said the Passport Office has already processed more than 2.7 million applications this year, and added that over 99.7% of standard applications are being processed within 10 weeks, with the majority of those delivered to customers well under this timescale.
There are currently no plans to change official guidance which states that it takes up to 10 weeks to get a passport.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel