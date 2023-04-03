Ken Bruce said he is “struggling” with how his working hours will change as he prepares to launch a new show on Greatest Hits Radio after exiting the BBC.
The veteran Scottish radio presenter had the last day of his Radio 2 mid-morning slot – which aired from 9.30am to midday for more than 30 years – in March before moving to Bauer’s Greatest Hits Radio on Monday.
His new show airs from 10am to 1pm and will feature PopMaster, which Bruce has brought over from the BBC due to him trademarking the long-standing segment, and hit songs from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.
The popular radio quiz is still airing at the same time from 10.30am to 10.50am.
When asked if there are adjustments he has to make since moving to Bauer, Bruce told the PA news agency: “I’m struggling to work my day out.
“I think I’m going to be going to bed an hour later because I just have to squeeze everything into the remaining hours of the day.
“Once I get my body clock, right. I think I’ll be all right, but I’m really enjoying having a half-hour extra in bed every morning.”
The 72-year-old radio DJ added that he will be “looking for lunch” at 12.30pm when he is on-air and joked there will be a “problem with the microphones” during this time.
He also said his new radio show after leaving the BBC will be “much the same” and he is not looking to introduce “massive great bells and whistles stuff” into the format.
Bruce added: “It’s just going to be nice things to keep people engaged, keep people listening, and taking part in the show, it’ll just be much the same as it was before just in a different place.”
After joining BBC Radio Scotland in 1977 in his 30s, he went on to several other shows at the corporation.
When asked how he was feeling about the move from a workplace after more than 40 years, Bruce said: “Well, I’ve got lots of friends still working at the BBC and who worked at the BBC for a long time, and still I’m very, very warm towards the BBC.
“I think it’s a great organisation. It was just time for me to leave and now … it’s been quite a few weeks and really, I’m looking forward to doing a month or two, maybe a year or two, maybe a decade or two, on Greatest Hits Radio.”
Bruce said he also has “plans” to branch out to other avenues before adding he is not as young as he “used to be”.
– Ken Bruce on Greatest Hits Radio airs weekdays from 10am to 1pm.
