Police were called to reports of a collision near Kindallachan around 7am on Monday morning.

The road was then closed off to traffic in both directions a short time later.

Police confirmed that emergency services are currently in attendance.

Delays of around 15 minutes are being reported in both directions by Traffic Scotland.

UPDATE ❗ ⌚ 08:30#A9 - Pitlochry



The carriageway remains ⛔CLOSED⛔ in both directions at Kindallachen



Delays now approx. 15 minutes in both directions ❗ #TakeCare on approach and find alternative route if possible@SWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/C5IYGJgKGm — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 3, 2023

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A9 near Kindallachan, around 7am on Monday, 3 April, 2023.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the A9 is closed at Kindallachan in both directions.”