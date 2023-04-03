A two-car crash has forced the closure of the A9 near Pitlochry.

Police were called to reports of a collision near Kindallachan around 7am on Monday morning.

The road was then closed off to traffic in both directions a short time later.

Police confirmed that emergency services are currently in attendance.

Delays of around 15 minutes are being reported in both directions by Traffic Scotland.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A9 near Kindallachan, around 7am on Monday, 3 April, 2023.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the A9 is closed at Kindallachan in both directions.”