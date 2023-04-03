Across Scotland, there are hundreds of Easter-related events taking place with Easter egg trails being among the most beloved of these traditions.
While many trails are hosted by all sorts of groups, the National Trust for Scotland has some of the most unique of these, taking place at sites of historic importance.
With the Easter weekend only days away, now is a great time to plan how you and the kids will be spending the important time.
With that said, here are some of the top National Trust for Scotland Easter egg trail events taking place this weekend.
Top 7 National Trust for Scotland Easter egg trails taking place this weekend
Here are some of the best Easter egg trails taking place this weekend:
Drum Castle, Garden and Estate, Aberdeenshire
Located in Aberdeenshire, Drum Castle, Garden and Estate is one of Scotland's oldest tower houses and is surrounded by lovely rose gardens and long-standing forests perfect for Easter egg hunting.
Date/Time: Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9, 2023, 10 am-4 pm
Concession price £4.83
Brodick Castle, Garden and Country Park, Ayrshire and Arran
A grand baronial castle and estate, Brodick has everything you and your family need for a perfect day out.
The formal Gardens and various walks and trails are ideal for an Easter egg hunt.
Date/Time: Friday, April 7 to Monday, April 10, 10:30 am-4 pm
Concession price: £10.50
Royal Burgh of Culross, Fife
Featured in a number of hit TV shows like Outlander, Culross is a picturesque village that takes you back in time.
Date/Time: Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9
Concession price: £7:50
The Tenement House, Glasgow
Moving away from castles and grand estates for a moment, The Tenement House in Glasgow is a time capsule showcasing life in 20th-century Glasgow.
Now with its own Easter egg trail, you and your kids can follow the trail, collect clues and solve puzzles to win your reward.
Date/Time: Saturday, April 7 to Monday, April 10, 10 am-4 pm
Price: £4.83
Newhailes House and Gardens, East Lothian
Newhailes House in East Lothian played a pivotal role in the Scottish Enlightenment but now can play a big part in your Easter plans.
With woodland walks and designed landscapes, this Easter egg hunt is not one to miss.
Date/Time: Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9, 10 am-4 pm
Price: £4
Glencoe National Nature Reserve, Highlands
Featured in world-famous films like Harry Potter, Outlaw King and Skyfall, this nature reserve is an opportunity to get out and enjoy nature.
Date/Time: Friday, April 7 to Monday, April 10, 10 am-4 pm
Price: £4
Rennie Mackintosh's Hill House, Argyll and Bute
Designed by iconic Scottish architect Rennie Mackintosh, the house is a lovely place to take the kids while learning about one of Glasgow and Scotland's eminent designers.
Date/Time: Friday, April 7 to Monday, April 10, 11 am-5 pm.
Price: £4.83
Find more National Trust for Scotland Easter events on the organisation's website.
