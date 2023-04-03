In recent months the city saw the death of French cyclist Emma Newman, 22, who died after a collision involving an HGV on the Broomielaw in January.

Nigerian student Chinenye Vera Okonkwo, 33, passed away following a crash involving two cars in the city centre on St Vincent Street in February.

And a 64-year-old woman was critically injured after a collision involving a car on Elmbank Street in February. She died weeks later in hospital on March 1.

Scottish Green politician Holly Bruce asked about progress on urgent road safety discussions following “the recent number of pedestrian and cyclist deaths” at Thursday’s full council meeting.

Councillors were told the council’s road safety team and police have visited the locations of four incidents – but have found no immediate actions to take.

Chinenye Vera Okonkwo (Image: Police Scotland)

Councillor Bruce said: “In light of the recent number of pedestrian and cyclist deaths, to ask the relevant city convener what progress has been made on the urgent road safety round-table discussion that was agreed at the last Safe Glasgow Partnership meeting and whether intermediate measures have been identified for action at the site of each recent fatality?”

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, convener for neighbourhood services and assets, said: “At the Safe Glasgow Partnership meeting on March 16, there was agreement that a working group or round-table discussion on road safety be established in conjunction with the partnership, Police Scotland and NRS officers, with any recommendations arising from it being used to assist or inform the council’s strategic plan.”

He added: “Investigations into the recent fatal accidents in Glasgow since the calendar year began are still ongoing.

“NRS' road safety team has undertaken joint site visits at four of the locations with Police Scotland and these visits confirmed that there are no immediate measures identified for action.

“The remaining visits are programmed for next week.”