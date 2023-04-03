Police in the Western Isles have issued "important advice" for visitors to Barra and Vatersay ahead of the tourist season.
The local force has advised tourists visiting the islands that they do so "with consideration to other visitors and those lucky enough to live here all year round".
It comes following problems higlighted in the past with visitors, including issues with people ignoring restrictions and parking in designated passing places - causing traffic issues and disruption.
READ MORE: Plans to turn once-popular village pub into church revealed
Other problems include people discarding their rubbish and pets not being kept under control and attacking livestock.
Constable Phil Farndell said: “We look forward to welcoming visitors from all over the world to these beautiful, scenic islands. All we ask is that when you are here, you are considerate and respectful to other visitors and to local residents. Please dispose of your rubbish and waste responsibly, keep your pets under control and adhere to the restrictions. Let’s all work together to ensure we can all enjoy the stunning and striking beauty the islands have to offer.”
Police confirmed that lamppost wraps are being displayed in areas where issues have been raised in the past and where there is a high footfall of tourists and traffic.
The wraps are also being displayed on the main ferry service from Oban to Barra.
Two of the panels display QR codes, when scanned, link the user directly to either the Buth Bharraigh providing up to date information on the shops and services available on Barra and Vatersay.
The other QR code links to the Outer Hebrides site for the Western Isles giving information on campsites, amenities and a valuable guide on how to drive, walk and cycle the Hebridean roads safely.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here