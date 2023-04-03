The local force has advised tourists visiting the islands that they do so "with consideration to other visitors and those lucky enough to live here all year round".

It comes following problems higlighted in the past with visitors, including issues with people ignoring restrictions and parking in designated passing places - causing traffic issues and disruption.

Other problems include people discarding their rubbish and pets not being kept under control and attacking livestock.

Constable Phil Farndell said: “We look forward to welcoming visitors from all over the world to these beautiful, scenic islands. All we ask is that when you are here, you are considerate and respectful to other visitors and to local residents. Please dispose of your rubbish and waste responsibly, keep your pets under control and adhere to the restrictions. Let’s all work together to ensure we can all enjoy the stunning and striking beauty the islands have to offer.”

Police confirmed that lamppost wraps are being displayed in areas where issues have been raised in the past and where there is a high footfall of tourists and traffic.

The wraps are also being displayed on the main ferry service from Oban to Barra.

Two of the panels display QR codes, when scanned, link the user directly to either the Buth Bharraigh providing up to date information on the shops and services available on Barra and Vatersay.

The other QR code links to the Outer Hebrides site for the Western Isles giving information on campsites, amenities and a valuable guide on how to drive, walk and cycle the Hebridean roads safely.