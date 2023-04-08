Blackthorn salt is an outstanding Scottish product which we are extremely lucky our have on our doorstep. I use it in a lot of my recipes at the restaurant and at home and this week I wanted to share with you this recipe which is a current petit four which we serve at One Devonshire Gardens with teas and coffees after dinner. Its divine!
Ingredients
550g Caster sugar
550g Double cream
75g Glucose syrup
150g Milk Chocolate
1 tbsp. Blackthorn salt
Method
First take a shallow tray or baking dish around 20x20cm. Lay out 2 sheets of cling film on top of each other and then line the tray. Set aside.
Combine the sugar, cream and glucose into a heavy based pan and place on a medium heat. Gradually warm the mix then then give everything a good mix together as the heat begins to dissolve the sugar.
This will take around 10 -15 minutes to come to the correct temperature of 118c so every now and again give the mix a stir to ensure it doesn’t catch the bottom.
Using a sugar thermometer or a probe keep an eye on the temperature of the mix, if it isn’t hot enough the mix wont set, if it’s too hot it’ll be brittle. Continue to stir as you reach around 105c (it’s normal for the mixture to change colour slightly)
As you hit 118c remove from the heat and immediately whisk in the chocolate followed by the salt.
Pour this quickly into the lined tray sprinkle with a little extra salt and refrigerate for around two hours.
Once the fudge has set, turn it out on to a chopping board and cut into pieces.
It’s very addictive – you’ve been warned.
Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.
Twitter @Chefgtownsend
Instagram- @chef.g.townsend
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here