Ingredients

550g Caster sugar

550g Double cream

75g Glucose syrup

150g Milk Chocolate

1 tbsp. Blackthorn salt

Method

First take a shallow tray or baking dish around 20x20cm. Lay out 2 sheets of cling film on top of each other and then line the tray. Set aside.

Combine the sugar, cream and glucose into a heavy based pan and place on a medium heat. Gradually warm the mix then then give everything a good mix together as the heat begins to dissolve the sugar.

This will take around 10 -15 minutes to come to the correct temperature of 118c so every now and again give the mix a stir to ensure it doesn’t catch the bottom.

Using a sugar thermometer or a probe keep an eye on the temperature of the mix, if it isn’t hot enough the mix wont set, if it’s too hot it’ll be brittle. Continue to stir as you reach around 105c (it’s normal for the mixture to change colour slightly)

As you hit 118c remove from the heat and immediately whisk in the chocolate followed by the salt.

Pour this quickly into the lined tray sprinkle with a little extra salt and refrigerate for around two hours.

Once the fudge has set, turn it out on to a chopping board and cut into pieces.

It’s very addictive – you’ve been warned.

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

Twitter @Chefgtownsend

Instagram- @chef.g.townsend