From local charities to global names, those in the running are as diverse as it is possible to be. From hospitality to transport and engineering to technology; the sectors represented in this year’s line-up are wide-ranging and seemingly dissimilar, yet what they all have in common however is a shared approach to recruitment and employee retention.

At a time when finding and keeping the right people has never been more demanding, the finalists listed here are those companies who have risen to the challenge, formulating new employee pathways, breaking down barriers with their proactive approach to diversity and inclusion and investing in people through training and a commitment to employee wellbeing.

Spearheading such activities has been a network of HR professionals, working either in-house or as external advisors, bringing their own brand of professionalism, insight and expertise to the business of attracting strong candidates and ensuring their continued job satisfaction.

Their commitment and achievements are at the very heart of the s1jobs Recruitment Awards, which will take place on Thursday, 20 April at Double Tree by Hilton in Glasgow.

The event will not only be a celebration of those individuals and companies who are breaking new ground, but it will also be an unrivalled opportunity for networking and sharing experiences and, thanks to the wit of host Luke Kempner, it also promises to be hugely entertaining.

Familiar from Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother’s ‘Bit On The Side’, Kempner is a regular on TV and Radio, with his special brand of comedy and impressions, and his one man show, ‘The Only Way is Downtown’ is a sell-out experience.

He will be on stage throughout the evening, emceeing a programme of 19 different awards, including ‘Best Recruitment Campaign’, ‘Best Early Careers Employer’ and ‘Best Recruitment Consultant of the Year.’

Two awards - the Judge’s Award for Best Recruitment Website and the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Achievement, sponsored by

Barchester Healthcare - will be announced on the night, but for every other category there is an extensive list of finalists, selected by an experienced panel of industry judges from this year’s many entries.

The s1jobs Recruitment Awards are supported by a number of high-profile sponsors, including Simon Community Scotland, who are backing the Best Creative Idea award and CIPD, who are sponsoring the HR Team of the Year category.

Along with the finalists, the sponsors are filled with anticipation for the outcome of this year’s awards.

Gordon Coyle, Managing Director, MDH Recruitment, sponsors of the Best Employer Large (more than 200 employees) category said: “Congratulations to all the group finalists. You have impressed the judges with your exceptional skills, innovative ideas, and outstanding performance as a business. You have shown creativity, teamwork, and perseverance in your projects, and that is something to be proud of. To be considered for the best large employer is quite the achievement, and you have demonstrated that anything is possible with the right mindset, effort, and determination. May the best business win!

And Hazel Gillespie, Founding Director, Gillespie People Solutions, said:

“It’s such an exciting year and we’re absolutely thrilled to sponsor the Recruitment Consultant of the Year category once again. Huge congratulations go to all those who were shortlisted and to all the finalists. We are so excited to see who wins on the night - it will be a tough one to call!”

Other sponsors include hospitality technology specialists, Zonal, multi-disciplinary recruitment consultancy, Search and Quarriers, whose Director of People and Technology, Alistair Dickson, said:

“Huge congratulations to all the shortlisted teams whose talents, professionalism and innovation have impressed the judges. As headline sponsors, we’re excited to share brilliant examples of the difference that excellence in recruitment makes for staff and businesses, and we wish the best of luck to all finalists.”

Full details of the finalists and of how to book a place at this year’s awards is available from s1recruitmentawards.co.uk