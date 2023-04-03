Scotland has long enjoyed a reputation for inclusivity and I have seen progress made in this area in my own lifetime, but we should not underplay how significant an appointment Yousaf's is for thousands of young Scots who share similar backgrounds.

Yousaf comes from a background of migration. His parents, Mian Muzaffar Yousaf Arain and mother Shaaista Bhutta, both immigrated to Scotland and their son was born in Glasgow.

📝 Sign up for our Unspun newsletter and enjoy exclusive opinion and analysis from some of Scotland's best political writers and commentators. Click here to sign up 👈

The future First Minister studied politics at the University of Glasgow and was also part of the Muslim Students Association, where he became president.

This was where, in his early years, he began to build his profile, becoming a well-known member of the Students Representative Council. These experiences further fuelled a passion for politics which first emerged in Modern Studies classes at school.

Beyond his studies he was involved in the charity, Islamic Relief, where he was a volunteer media spokesperson. He was also part of a community radio station that issued food and care for asylum seekers and homeless people in Glasgow.

It was also here, at university, where Yousaf joined the SNP.

Within the party he carried out a number of roles and was promoted for his ideas and talent.

In recent days we have heard that Yousaf 'has only worked in politics'. This has been used as an insult, as though he has no experience of 'the real world'.

What you can really see, in his example, is someone...

...want to read the full article? Sign up for free to the Unspun newsletter and receive it directly to your inbox every weekday night at 7pm. Click here 👈