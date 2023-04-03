In an unusual melding of cultures, the Scottish classic will be performed to live music from Taraful din Glasgow from Romania and dances called by Hungarian dance expert, Tamas Ferenc.

The event forms part of a series of live performances and a new EP from the Glasgow-based collective Ando Glaso, which celebrates the vibrant and often invisible cultural heritage of Scotland's Roma people.

Held on April 7 at The Rum Shack, Ukrainian Roma group Rom Som will also play at the special fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees to mark International Roma Day 2023.

The group has arrived in the UK as a result of the war in Ukraine and currently they and their families are in need of support and living scattered around the UK. Entry to the event is by donation, with everything collected going directly to the group and their families.

Janos Lang, Ando Glaso Creative Director, said: "As a Roma-led organisation we are aware of the hardship that Roma refugees face when fleeing the war.

"We often hear about the discrimination they experience when arriving to various countries as refugees adding to their sufferings.

"We are dedicated to show solidarity and support Roma people escaping the horrors of war.

"We felt inviting members of Rom Som to our International Roma Day celebration after they reached out to us is a good way to raise awareness of the existence of Roma refugees in the UK and a good start to provide support for them."

Rounding off the night will be Ando Glaso’s own youth group ZOR, who will perform their signature high-octane Gypsy dance music.

ZOR, made up of young Glasgow-based Roma men, was initially formed as part of a youth project by Ando Glaso and has gone from strength to strength.

Supported by the Youth Music Initiative, the group is exploring the various strands of Gypsy music as well as other genres to create their own music and sound, with the aim to become ambassadors of Roma culture on the mainstream cultural scene.

ZOR brings together young self-taught musicians from the various Slovak, Romanian, Czech and Hungarian Roma communities.

This diversity is present in the group's music, mixed with traditional and modern genres and styles.

Janos added: "We did our first Transylvanian ceilidh about six years ago and ever since it became a regular event due to its success.

"The event opens up Roma music, dance and culture for the wider public in a format that is familiar to Scottish people.

"It brings people right into the heart of Roma culture through dancing together with the help of Roma musicians and a dance caller from Transylvania.

"Last year we not only held the ceilidh in Glasgow but we took it to Edinburgh for the first time to celebrate International Roma Day and we had an amazing time in both cities."

On May 12, Ando Glaso will also team up with Glasgow Life to present Lolu Reinhardt and Yuliya Lonskaya in concert at Glasgow City Chambers.

Lulo Reinhardt, the grandnephew of Django Reinhardt, boasts a unique repertoire of Gypsy swing with music from North Africa and India plus classical guitar.

Yuliya Lonskaya has won several international guitar competitions in Poland, England, America, Serbia and Montenegro.

With her eclectic brand of folk, jazz, bossa nova, Baroque, Classical and Romantic music, Yuliya is a very welcome performer in many European and American concert halls, playing solo concerts and appearing with orchestras.

Janos said: "Previous to Rom Som we have not been approached by Ukrainian Roma refugees.

"Glasgow's community is very supportive of refugees and we will always do our best to help and support people in need.

"We hope our event on April 7 will raise awareness of this and we will raise significant support for Roma refugees as well as having a great time celebrating Roma culture for International Roma Day."