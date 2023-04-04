A man has been charged after a "disturbance" saw a Glasgow park and adjacent road cordoned off by police.
Officers were called to reports of an incident at Queen's Park in the southside of the city around 6pm on Tuesday.
A 29-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment. His present condition is unknown.
Police confirmed that a 31-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm on Monday, 3 April, 2023, officers received a report of a disturbance at Queen’s Park, Glasgow.
“A 29-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
“A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 5 April, 2023.
“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
