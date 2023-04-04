Officers were called to reports of an incident at Queen's Park in the southside of the city around 6pm on Tuesday.

A 29-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment. His present condition is unknown.

Police confirmed that a 31-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”