Don't let the baked Easter treat go to waste, Imy Brighty-Potts shares tips on how to use up leftovers.
Found yourself with a few too many of the seasonal treat? Well, hot cross buns are for more than just toasting and buttering...
The traditionally Christian fruit bread, topped with a thin cross, is a British staple, and makes for a fabulous breakfast or afternoon snack. But hot cross buns have a short shelf life, so how can you make yours go further?
1. Make a bread and butter pudding with stale hot cross buns
For a delicious pudding, "tear six hot cross buns into inch-by-inch chunks and put into a well-buttered, square baking dish, and dot with 25 grams of cubed butter," says Fliss Freeborn, chef and writer of upcoming cookbook Do Yourself A Flavour.
"In a bowl, whisk together two eggs, 225 millilitres of double cream and 225 millilitres of milk with a teaspoon of vanilla extract, three heaped tablespoons of brown sugar, half a teaspoon of mixed spice and the zest of an orange. Pour over the hot cross buns and butter, allow to sit for 15 minutes while your oven heats up, then bake at 175 degrees for 35-40 minutes."
2. Make cheat's hot cross bun ice cream
Get ready for summer!
"Dice two stale hot cross buns and sprinkle them with sugar; put them under the grill for a few minutes, so the sugar caramelises slightly and the cubes go crunchy and toasty, like sweet croutons," Freeborn explains.
"Reserve a tablespoon or so in an airtight tub and then stir the rest, along with a handful of dried fruit and a teaspoon of cinnamon, through a tub of softened vanilla ice cream, and refreeze. Sprinkle over the reserved crunchy bits to serve. Delicious."
3. Use hot cross buns to make smoked bacon and cheese toasties
"Sweet and salty is always a winner," says Freeborn, "so cook some bacon off, slice open your hot cross bun and sprinkle in a handful of smoked grated cheddar. Pop into a well-buttered toastie maker and clamp down until gooey. A thin smear of bitter marmalade before you add the bacon is a must for true sweet-salty aficionados."
4. Make a hot cross bun cocktail - yes, really
You can even pair the baked delight with booze.
"Soak a torn hot cross bun in milk overnight and strain it using a sieve or a cheesecloth in the morning, discarding the mush," Freeborn says.
"Use the infused milk to make a creamy hot cross cocktail - shake 30 millilitres of infused milk, a teaspoon of demerara sugar, 25 millilitres of spiced rum, plus 35 millilitres of freshly brewed espresso over ice. Strain into a chilled glass for a drink that can't decide if it's an Irish coffee, an espresso martini or something else entirely," she explains.
5. French toast
"For a fun breakfast, make hot cross bun french toast. For four hot cross buns mix together three large eggs, 160 millilitres of milk, a pinch of cinnamon and a tablespoon of maple syrup," Freeborn says.
"Place into a shallow bowl. Split your hot cross buns in half and soak them in the egg mixture for two minutes per slice, making sure the mix is absorbed well. Melt a couple of tablespoons of butter in a frying pan until bubbling, then add a couple of hot cross bun slices, and fry on low for five or six minutes, flipping halfway through. Keep going in batches until all are used up. Stack up on a plate and serve with more maple syrup, fruit compote and natural yoghurt, to offset the sweetness."
