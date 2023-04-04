And with an estimated 1,500 dotted across the country, it is said that wherever you find yourself, you are never far away from a historic Scottish castle - the oldest of which still standing dates back to the 1100s.

Now a popular travel site has listed two Scottish castles among the best - and most beautiful - castles among the thousands to be found spread across Europe from the Mediterranean to Scandinavia.

Compiled by Brazilian travel bible Vagas Pelo Mundo, the list highlights the most “beautiful medieval and historic buildings” on the continent that “attract visitors from all over the world”.

READ MORE: 'Magical' island nature reserve to reopen to visitors for new season

Topping the list is Neuschwanstein, the fairytale castle King Ludwig II, built in the 19th century in southwest Bavaria, Germany, followed by The Alcázar of Segovia, a medieval castle located in the city of Segovia, in Spain in second place.

The Castle “In Love with the Wind”, located in the village of Ravadinovo in southeastern Bulgaria, is named in third place, ahead of 19th century Romanticist castle The National Palace of Pena in Sintra, Portugal, in fourth place and Hohenzollern Castle in south-west Germany in fifth place, the ancestral seat of the Prussian King and Princes of Hohenzollern.

Meanwhile, Conwy Castle, a fortification built by Edward 1 in Conwy, North Wales, features in sixth position ahead of medieval Eltz Castle in Wierschem, Germany and The Château de Chambord in Centre-Val de Loire, France - considered one of the most recognisable châteaux in the world.

Joining them in the top 10, in ninth position, is Culzean Castle, located on the west coast of Scotland in South Ayrshire.

Culzean Castle

About the castle, Vagas Pelo Mundo wrote:”Culzean Castle is the jewel in the National Crown for Scotland. This grand country house was refurbished in the late 18th century by renowned architect Robert Adam in his trademark neo-classical Georgian style.

“Culzean Castle sits high on a cliff above the spectacular west coast. It is surrounded by glorious woodlands, beaches and parks rich in wildlife. The elegant interiors are filled with treasures that document the stories of those who lived here and it is one of the most charming castles in Europe to put on your travel bucket list.”

Behind Culzean in 10th position on the list is iconic Eilean Donan Castle - considered one of the most recognised castles and one of the most photographed monuments in Scotland.

Eilean Donan Castle

About Eilan Donan, Vagas Pelo Mundo wrote: “Eilean Donan Castle was built in the early 13th century as a defensive measure, protecting the lands of Kintail against the Vikings who invaded, colonized and controlled much of northern Scotland and the western isles between 800 and 1266.

“In the 13th century, this area was the "Kingdom of the Sea" which was largely separated from the Lord of the Isles, where the sea was the main road and the power of rival clan chiefs was counted by the number of men at their disposal. Eilean Donan offered the perfect defensive position. An amazing castle to just to visit in Europe to visit, but in all of Scotland.”

To view the full listing, click here