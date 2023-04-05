The World Stone Skimming Championships will return to a small Scottish island this year for the first time since the pandemic.
Easdale in the Firth of Lorn has hosted the event since 1983 but the competition did not go ahead since 2020 due to Covid.
As one of the Slate Islands in the Inner Hebrides, the island is filled with stones ideal for skimming over the water.
The competition, which serves as an important fundraiser for the island's small population, will return on September 24.
The event has been restricted to 350 to ensure that each competitor has time to take their go before the last ferry.
Dr Kyle Mathews, a member of the championships' organising council, told the BBC they are excited to show off Easdale.
He told the broadcaster: "We're coming back reinvigorated and ready to skim better than ever before.
"We are most excited to show off this incredible island to people who have never seen it before through the manner of intense gladiatorial combat in the form of stone skimming."
People of all ages and abilities are encouraged to apply for the championship and to travel to island which lies 17 miles southwest from Oban.
The event's official website confirmed a 'Pre-skim Party' will be held in Easdale Island Community Hall the night before the event.
