A high-quality, reliable and versatile power bank.

Good points?

With an 18,000mAh capacity and 105-watt output, this power bank is capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more.

Recharging the lithium-ion battery takes less than two hours with a 65W power delivery (PD) charger which means you’ll spend less time plugged into the mains and overnight charging.

Device connectivity is comprised of a single USB-C port providing 87W PD and a USB-A 18W port supporting high-speed charging. The inclusion of a trickle charging mode allowing a reduced output for smaller devices such as wireless earbuds is a unique and clever feature.

The design of the Excitrus 105W Power Bank Ultimate is sleek and compact, with a soft-touch finish that provides a comfortable grip. It also has an LED screen that displays the remaining battery life, making it easy to know when it's time to recharge.

It comes equipped with multiple safety features, including overcharge protection, overcurrent protection, short-circuit protection, and temperature protection, to prevent damage to both the power bank and the devices being charged.

Bad points?

The supplied cables are on the short side at 55cm (21.6in) which make it difficult to charge and use a smartphone at the same time.

Best for ...

Anyone looking for a reliable and powerful portable charger. Its high wattage output and fast charging capabilities make it ideal for travellers, students or anyone else who needs to stay connected on the go.

Avoid if ...

You have mostly older devices that can’t best harness the power given by the 105W Power Bank Ultimate.

Score: 9/10.

Excitrus 105W Power Bank Ultimate, £74 (myexcitrus.com)