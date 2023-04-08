Demonstrating slovenliness, William Beattie writes (in Fruits of Time Parings, 1801): “O laddy! Ye’re a hagmahush; Yer face is barked o’er wi’ smush”.

And there’s an entertaining image of an incensed laird in the Aberdeen Censor of 1825: “The Laird was like to burst with rage at being fickled by sic a hag-ma-hush carle”.

The most recent example we currently have is from the Banffshire Journal in its July 1955 edition: “A roch, hug-ma-hush, unshaven an’ unshorn, gyaun-aboot kine o’ a lad.”

A bit earlier, though, the Buchan Observer and East Aberdeenshire Advertiser of January 1915 gives us this entertainingly derogatory example in its Agriculture: Notes of the Week (covering farming improvements): “Others again care not for what appears to them such unnecessary innovations … [but] move along in the old-fashioned ‘hug-ma-hush’ style of their progenitors of a century ago…”

Scots Word of the Week is written by Pauline Cairns Speitel. Visit DSL Online at https://dsl.ac.uk.