When Mimi Webb began her rapid rise to fame last year, she promised herself she would follow one simple rule: to stop worrying and enjoy the moment.

"I look back to my year and I don't remember everywhere I went," she admits. "Because I wasn't enjoying it and soaking it up.

"I was always worrying about TikTok or Instagram or social media, when actually these are the years that you always want to remember, because it will go one day."

The 22-year-old singer, originally from Canterbury, has been on a rollercoaster ride since the end of lockdown.

In 2019, she was signed off the back of a handful of songs, before a short clip of her singing a cappella went viral on TikTok with more than 20 million views.

Since then, there have been chart successes and accolades including a nomination at the Brit Awards for best new artist.

"It's all about making sure I'm balancing taking care of myself," she explains, speaking midway through her tour of the UK.

"It's trying to balance it out."

Webb's pop pedigree is strong.

She started writing songs at 13 before learning guitar and was a student at the Brit School - the performing arts establishment with alumni including Adele and Amy Winehouse.

Later, she enrolled at the British Institute of Modern Music and released her debut single Before I Go in 2020.

In the intervening years she has released a handful of charting singles while her debut album Amelia reached number four in the UK charts.

"I wanted it to be all about my real name, Amelia, and about those two different people," she offers.

"The homebody and then the girl that goes out and does all these incredible shows and all these really amazing things.

"I wanted it to be about that, and also a message to my younger self and something I would have liked to tell myself."

Vulnerability is at the heart of her music, but with openness comes risk, especially in the age of social media.

"Music is all about being vulnerable," she says.

"That's what people connect to and what they love about it.

"It is always a bit scary because you have got the haters out there, and trolls and people who could say something nasty.

"But I am good, I am ready to keep being vulnerable for my fans."

Webb says she wants her fans - she now has more than eight million monthly listeners on Spotify alone - to find self-acceptance in her music.

"I want them to take that it is okay not feeling comfortable.

"You need to feel comfortable being uncomfortable and that's something that I really wanted to get across.

"That's probably one of the biggest lessons I learned last year for sure."

Webb has been learning to navigate the music industry as a young woman.

She tells me creating a tight-knit team was pivotal.

"I've enjoyed every minute of it but that's not without building my team around me and the family that I want to be travelling with and doing all these things," she says.

"It's been an ongoing lesson in growth.

"Every year gets better and better. It's all about making sure you've got the right people around you. It's about having a voice and being heard.

"It is just like any job that you are running. It is making sure people are listening to your thoughts and feelings on things as an artist, especially as the brand is me."

Webb is part of a wave of Gen-Z artists whose breakthrough came on TikTok.

Like Eurovision star Sam Ryder and Canadian vocalist and dancer Tate McRae, she used the short-form video platform to connect with fans to great effect.

But the prevalence of social media is a double-edged sword for artists.

"It was pretty crazy seeing how it grew (during lockdown)," she says of TikTok.

"I started in the pandemic, so it was a go-to for me and it was amazing to see how it grew so much farther.

"It's a marketing tool for the industry. It is something all the kids are in on."

However, she admits using the site regularly also has its challenges.

"It is hard because sometimes you feel like if your TikToks don't go well, then your song is not going to go well - which is just crazy as a reality!"

Webb is learning to balance her responsibilities as a pop artist in 2023.

"It is really tough. You are not just doing social media," she says with a laugh.

"You are doing the shows, all the interviews, fittings.

"There is so much to the job and then including getting the content... it is a lot."

Those at home in Canterbury have been supportive of her success so far, although there have been naysayers.

"You have a mixture of different people," she offers. "There is the jealousy of certain people but then there's the support.

"I've experienced both if I'm honest.

"I've gone back home and experienced a bit of a mixture, but everyone's great - everyone that I need in my life is fabulous."

Now she has released her debut album, Webb wants to ensure she grasps every experience available to her.

"It is one of those nostalgic moments when you look back and you think, 'Wow'. You never expect it. The amazing reaction it has had so far."

- Mimi Webb is touring the UK throughout spring and summer. Her latest single Freezing is out now.