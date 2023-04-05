Dr Adele Patrick, co-founder of the Glasgow Women’s Library received a Public Life award for her work "supporting the development of innovative arts and cultural projects rooted in equalities".

Also receiving an award for Public Life was chief officer of the Glasgow Humane Society George Parsonage MBE.

He has helped rescue countless people from Glasgow waterways with his first river rescue taking place in 1958.

Zoologist and polar scientist Professor Sir Ian Boyd was also honoured with an award for Science.

Established in 1988, the Fletcher of Saltoun Awards form part of the Saltire Society’s annual awards programme.

They seek to recognise outstanding contributions to Scottish society.

Executive director of the society, Sarah Mason, explained that all three recipients are "leaders in their fields".

Dr Adele Patrick (Image: NQ)

She said: "Adele Patrick has been instrumental in growing and supporting the development of innovative arts and cultural projects rooted in equalities, combining academic research with community learning and teaching on gender and culture for over 30 years.

"George Parsonage’s service to the Glasgow Humane Society, and the safety of the waterways of the city, has been above and beyond the call of duty.

"His contribution both directly and as an example of selflessness to Scotland’s Public Life has been and remains exemplary.

"Sir Ian Boyd was behind the establishment of the Marine Alliance for Science and Technology for Scotland which has made extraordinary strides in developing productive dialogue and understanding between scientists, marine experts and interested parties in all sectors."

The Fletcher of Saltoun Awards has acknowledged over 65 individuals in its 34-year history, advocating the brilliance, significance and impact of Scottish culture.

They are named after patriotic Scots writer and politician Andrew Fletcher of Saltoun.

After receiving the accolade, Dr Patrick said: "I am humbled to join the wonderful past recipients of the Fletcher of Saltoun Award.

"I am accepting it as recognition for the wider equalities’ movement.

"Change-making has been a perennial and influential characteristic of many wonderful people in Scottish Public Life past and present.”

Dr Patrick established a lending library and museum repository focused on women's lives, histories and achievements.

It is the only one of its kind in the UK and is now home to more than 20,000 books and 30,000 archival items.

George Parsonage said about the accolade: “I’m very very proud to receive this award.

"This is really kind of them to think of my work and acknowledge the work of the family and Glasgow Humane Society.”

He followed his father's footsteps in leading the Glasgow Humane Society and then pulled more than 1500 bodies from the Clyde before retiring in 2019.

Former Chief Scientific Adviser at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and a professor of biology at the University of St Andrews, Sir Ian said he would "cherish" the award.

He said: “I count myself as having been very fortunate in my career. I spent time following my own interests essentially. Some of which are also very fulfilling.

"From an early age I wanted to be a scientist and I was fortunate to sit in the first-class education system we have here in Scotland, which would provide me with what I wanted both at school and university.

"And thanks to the open-minded system we have for science funding in the UK, I was able to pursue the studies that I wanted to pursue.”