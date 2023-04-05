The body of Susan Turner, 41, was found at a flat in the town's Nursery Hall, on March 27.

Police have confirmed that two men, aged 25 and 49, and two women, aged 40 and 41, have been arrested and charged.

They are due to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Sharp said: "Our thoughts remain with Susan’s family at what continues to be a difficult time for them.

"I would again like to thank the local community for their patience, help and assistance during our investigation and to those who came forward with information."