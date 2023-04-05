A five-year-old boy has died after being hit by a bus in Glasgow, police have said.
Two children, including the boy and a nine-year-old girl were struck at about 5.40pm on Tuesday on Calder Street in the south of the city.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene despite receiving treatment from paramedics.
The girl was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children where her condition has been described as serious but stable.
READ MORE: Four charged in connection with death of woman in Ayr
Sergeant Nicolas Twigg said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the boy who died and they have asked for privacy at what is a very difficult time for them.
“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash and saw what happened to get in touch.
“In addition, if you have dashcam (footage) that could help with our crash investigation, then please contact us.”
Officers have urged anyone with information to come forward by calling Police Scotland on 101, quoting the incident number 2648 of Tuesday April 4.
The road was closed for more than six hours to allow for investigations.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel