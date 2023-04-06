In more recent times the town has been voted Scotland's most beautiful town and 'best walking neighbourhood'.

Falkirk's rich history, lush countryside and location - equidistant between Glasgow and Edinburgh - seems to be enticing more people to buy homes in the area.

According to new data, the town has the UK's fastest property market with sellers finding a buyer in an average of 22 days, compared to a Scottish average of 34.

Scotland is the quickest market in Great Britain, while London takes the longest to find a buyer, on average, 65 days.

🔔 Get unlimited access to The Herald with our Digital Pack and save over 20% annually

👉 Click here to sign up for this offer

Broxburn in West Lothian is the second quickest market, with homes finding a buyer in 23 days on average and Renfrew in Renfrewshire came out third with 24 days.

Falkirk boasts attractions including Andy Scott's majestic Kelpies and the Falkirk Wheel, which links the Union Canal with the Forth & Clyde.

OPINION: Falkirk is a great place to live despite the familiar problems of a small town

It lies in the Forth Valley and is roughly 23.5 miles northwest of Edinburgh and 20.5 miles northeast of Glasgow.

"The thing about Falkirk is it's so central," says resident, Elizabeth Jamieson, 21.

"It's only half an hour to Glasgow or Edinburgh by train, which is handy because the shopping isn't great here. But Falkirk is full of friendly people and with the Kelpies, Callendar House and the Falkirk Wheel there's a lot to do."

Figures show property prices in the area grew by 11.5 per cent last year. The average asking price is now £148,736.

First-time buyers spent an average of £139,000 on their property – £14,000 more than a year ago, and £40,000 more than in December 2017.

READ MORE: In full: Most and least expensive coastal towns for property

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council said: “The Falkirk area is continuing to prove to be a go-to location for home buyers and this survey reflects how quickly individuals and families want to move here.

“It serves the Central belt very well with the M9 and commute of 25 minutes by train to both Edinburgh and Glasgow as well as offering great parks and leisure opportunities for people to enjoy a great quality of life.

“We are optimistic that this trend will continue as people see the many benefits of living in the Falkirk area.”

While homes are now taking longer to find the right buyer compared to the frenetic market of this time last year, when the average was 33 days, the market is still quicker than the pre-pandemic average of 67 days.

Terraced houses are currently finding buyers fastest at 48 days, while detached houses are taking the longest to sell at 65 days.

READ MORE: Scottish hotel up for sale as liquidator appointed

Tim Bannister, property expert with Rightmove, which compiled the data, said: “The current market conditions will suit more measured movers, who were perhaps put off by the frenetic market conditions of this time last year, when the average time to find a buyer was near a record low.

"Despite what will feel like calmer conditions, the market is still moving more quickly than before the pandemic started.

"This latest data reflects current buyer behaviours, with more buyers returning to cities and within commuting distance of an office and the speed of the market easing near the coast, which had seen some of the most frantic levels of activity during the pandemic.”



