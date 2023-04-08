8-25 April. Entry free. Gleneagles Townhouse, 39 St Andrews Square, Edinburgh, EH2 2AD.

Edinburgh-born artist Madeleine Gardiner is the latest in a series of Scottish artists to showcase her contemporary landscape paintings in Gleneagles Townhouse this month. The exhibition features a selection of her recent oil paintings, which are inspired by memories of childhood holidays in the Scottish Highlands.

gleneagles.com/townhouse

Glacial Narratives: Cracks in the Ice

8-16 April. Entry free. Custom House Gallery, 65-67 Commercial Street, Leith, EH6 6LH.

This exhibition, as part of Science Festival 2023, presents audio and visual works from a variety of artists. The works on display aim to share the makers’ lived experiences of unique and disappearing landscapes during Arctic artist residencies as well as their close encounters with ice during this time.

sciencefestival.co.uk

Front PAGE Views

8 April-25 June. Entry free. Museum of Edinburgh, 142-146 Canongate, Edinburgh, EH8 8DD.

This photography exhibition features work from a group that have taken part in a photography course with STILLS Centre for Photography. The group have had access to spaces and techniques that the participants couldn’t normally access and it is these photographs that are on display. The exhibition celebrates the courage, creativity and diversity of the people of Edinburgh.

edinburghmuseums.org.uk

Living Soil

8-16 April. Entry free. Royal Botanic Garden, Arboretum Place, Edinburgh, EH3 5NZ.

Artist Natalie Taylor explores our relationship with soil and the food production systems that rely on it. As part of a four-month residency at the Royal Botanic Garden, Taylor has connected with a wide variety of staff and volunteers who care for our soil. This exhibition brings together extensive research to demonstrate the vitality of soil not only through paintings, photographs and workshops, but also through DNA analysis among other subjects.

sciencefestival.co.uk

LOST

8 April-15 May. Entry free. Summerhall, 1 Summerhall, Newington, Edinburgh, EH9 1PL.

This show features a collection of 18 #LitterCUBES that have been made from thousands of pieces of beach litter plastic collected by artist Julia Barton alongside hundreds of volunteers. Each cube was stitched and woven together and aims to show how plastic pollution directly contributes to our climate crisis.

sciencefestival.co.uk

Tilted Tints by Ally Wallace

15 April-5 May. Entry free. Upright Gallery, 3 Barclay Terrace, Edinburgh, EH10 4HP.

Tilted Tints is a collection of aluminium and paper wall sculptures that display geometric designs and are folded in order to create subtle shadow displays. The sculptures are painted in acrylic gouache and are an extension of earlier studio experiments. Artist Ally Wallace has playfully explored colour and form in this exhibition to create balance and harmony between the objects.

uprightgallery.com

Where Ideas are Born

8 April-11 June. Entry free. Aberdeen Art Gallery, Schoolhill, Aberdeen, AB10 1FQ.

Where Ideas are Born brings together the work of more than 20 photographers from the celebrated Magnum agency including Inge Morath, Eve Arnold and Robert Capa. Visitors can discover around 70 photo portraits of internationally-renowned artists that capture the moment when ideas are born in their studios.

aberdeencity.gov.uk/AAGM

Undulations: Samantha Clark and Belinda Glennon

8-22 April. Entry free. Birch Tree Gallery, 23A Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QQ.

Discover drawings from Samantha Clark in this latest exhibition from Birch Tree Gallery. The exhibition will also feature ceramics from Belinda Glennon alongside the drawings from Clark, combining 2D and 3D works.

birchtreegallery.co.uk

An Exhibition by Jean Drew

8-30 April. Entry free. The Stables, Falkland Estate, KY15 7AF.

Artist Jean Drew (Jean Balfour) was born in 1927 and lived in Fife following her marriage to John Balfour of Balbirnie in 1950. She was involved in many rural charities and was a founder council member of the Scottish Wildlife Trust. The artist, who died in February, also had an interest and love for the countryside all her life and most of the works on display are local subjects in Fife and elsewhere in Scotland.

falklandestate.co.uk/falkland-events

St Andrews Art Club Spring Exhibition

8-16 April. Entry free. St Andrews Art Club, 14c Argyle Street, St Andrews, KY16 9BP.

This latest exhibition from St Andrews art club is showing off a range of original artworks from local artists. It includes paintings in acrylic, watercolour, mixed media and pastel as well as sketches and samplers from the artists.

standrewsartclub.co.uk

