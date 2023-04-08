For more than 10 years, I’ve always found a reason to return year after year to the paradise island of Ibiza. It has long been an outcast and non-conforming island, with a history littered with bad-behaving rock stars and hipster anecdotes.
It’s known as Europe’s wildest party scene; the go-to place for partygoers. However, there is so much more to Ibiza, and times are changing. The island is becoming more well known for its world-class beaches, picturesque rugged landscapes, exquisite dining experiences, luxury spa and retreats, and adrenaline-pumping adventures.
I recently returned from Ibiza, where I discovered P&O Cruises’ incredible Ibiza excursions, which include everything from the island’s first Michelin-starred restaurant to sassy cabaret dining shows away from the usual party zones. You might be surprised, but cruise ships offer a unique opportunity to meet new and often fascinating people, whether you’re looking for a daily adventure or simply want to enjoy the company of others vacationing in the same way you do.
Shore excursions, which take place while your cruise ship is docked, are a must when cruising, and Ibiza has plenty of them. Mine began at EsTragon, a former finca-turned-restaurant and the island’s only Michelin-star dining spot. Celebrated chef Alvaro Sanz Clavijo heads up the team to create explosive dishes using innovative techniques. The 16-course menu (yes, you did read correctly) is a trip around the Mediterranean that draws on the ingredients of ancient civilisations. This was a culinary experience I will never forget – and as a foodie, for all the right reasons. Plate after plate of exquisite little dishes were placed before me. EsTragon is impressive, with impeccable service and wonderful food served in a stunning setting.
No trip to Paradise Island is complete without a night of cabaret. Lio Ibitha offers a world-famous combination of cabaret, supper club and decadent performance. The dinner with show is always fun, sexy, and interactive, and the venue’s dishes are infused with a local sensibility by Spanish chefs Pau Barba and Adrián Marn.
The cabaret is completely immersive, and audience interaction is essential, so make sure you’re in good spirits and get involved .
A sailboat adventure is a great way to see the beautiful coastline of Ibiza. It’s an unforgettable excursion with a skipper that is best done with a group of friends. Our boat was outfitted with canape platters and a fridge stocked with beers and wine. Diving, swimming, and paddleboarding, as well as stomachs full of refreshments, continued until sunset.
Those looking for beautiful nature and slow living should consider checking into Atzaró for the day. It’s the inimitable destination that offers everything the wonderful white island has to offer, and it’s long been a favourite of those in the know. A jacuzzi deck, an outdoor fire-pit lounge for meditation and healing workshops, an outdoor sauna pod, and a sunbathing deck.
From this summer, P&O Cruises’ flagship Britannia will sail the Balearics and dock in Ibiza, allowing passengers to enjoy the day and night for the first time.
P&O Cruises’ 14-night Med cruise departs on July 23 from Southampton to Gibraltar, Ibiza, Majorca, Cagliari, Malaga and Cadiz. Prices from £1,399pp include full board and entertainment.
pocruises.com/ports/ibiza-spain
