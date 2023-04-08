There’s no surer sign of Easter than a gently sloping bank suffused with gorgeously scented primroses. The bank below my orchard is exactly that. It compels me to stop and soak in the beauty of all the little bright lemon clumps carpeting the tussocky grass.
Most gardeners with lawns can also enjoy this spring delight, but only if they treat the grass like the rest of the garden. Environmentally responsible gardeners wouldn’t dream of spraying flower or veg beds with destructive herbicides. They want a bustling garden full of busy birds and humming insects, not an eerily silent one.
So if you want to treat the lawn as part of the garden, not an inert soulless green carpet, don’t consider using lethal “lawn treatments” or employing people to come in and “do the lawn”.
A more relaxed management style allows you to enjoy a vibrant living lawn with its steady succession of flowering plants that offer vital nectar for emerging butterflies, bumblebees and moths. We all need the part of the lawn we use for walking and sitting to be kept short, but we can cut the rest occasionally, not frequently.
This lets grass grow a little and other plants flower. And it’s important to remember that daisies and dandelions are also flowers. Dandelions are an especially important nectar source for bees in March.
Primroses, cowslips, selfheal and many other flowers and bulbs such as snowdrops, winter aconites and crocuses thrive in grass. Many of these early flowering plants are low-growing ground huggers, or die down in late spring, so if you suffer from hayfever, you can do an occasional high cut to stop the grasses flowering.
Believe me, as I demonstrated in a public garden, clearly defined short and long areas of grass do look good and were much commented on. With neat and intentional edging, you have to spend much less time behind a mower.
We are all experiencing much drier spells thanks to climate change and longer grass withstands drought conditions. It looks greener and healthier. And clover always remains green. Since its roots fix nitrogen and act as a natural fertiliser, I can never understand why some people try to obsessively remove this valuable plant.
Long grass and undisturbed vegetation provide important sites for some moths and butterflies to pupate. New research shows that moth species adapted to cooler conditions, like the Garden Tiger Moth, are moving north-westwards to escape droughts and high summer temperatures. If you see one of these striking moths or their woolly bear caterpillars, be especially careful to leave longer, undisturbed grass for them.
Plant of the week
RHODODENDRON ‘CREEPING JENNY’ is a dwarf, evergreen rhododendron. It spreads to make a mound about 80cm high, so is ideal for smaller spaces. The trumpet-shaped flowers are bright red and have an outsize impact. They are also scented.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here