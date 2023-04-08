The Spiritualist, Glasgow

The Spiritualist, which is independently owned and designed, is far from ordinary. This Easter Sunday, enjoy two courses from the very special Spiritualist Sunday roast menu for £25 or three courses for £30. Choose between beef sirloin, lamb rump, chicken or cauliflower steak and all the delicious trimmings you know and love. If sharing is your thing, you can also enjoy a chateaubriand served with bottomless trimmings.

IG: @the_spiritualist_glasgow

 

The Scran and Scallie, Edinburgh

Nestled within Stockbridge, The Scran & Scallie presents exceptional pub classics, with a fresh, modern twist. Seasonal menus showcase great Scottish food with ingredients sourced from the best local Scottish suppliers. The Scran & Scallie steak pie is a must-try this Easter Sunday and there's a "wee Scallie menu’"for kids with sausage and mash or fish and chips from £7.50.

IG: @scranandscallie

 

Browns, Glasgow

Browns has it all this Easter, from leisurely brunches to long liquid lunches, traditional roasts and some very chocolatey specials. Traditional Easter roasts such as roast beef; garlic and lemon chicken; slow-cooked pork belly or root vegetable wellington; and Sunday sharing chateaubriand are available all day Sunday and Easter Monday. Afternoon tea, 3-5pm.

IG: @brownsbrasserie

 

The Bon Vivant, Edinburgh

The Bon Vivant, Thistle Street is famous for champagne and cocktails, but the bar-restaurant also serves a tasty Sunday lunch. For main course, select from roast pork belly, beef sirloin, chicken breast, hake or butternut squash and don’t leave without tucking into their yummy brown butter cake served with blood orange sorbet and meringue.

IG: @bonvedinburgh