He is wrong about one thing, though. Glasgow Presbytery is not the only place where this is happening – other presbyteries are also abandoning priority-area parishes where social deprivation runs at between 5% and 10% of the population. Playgroups, youth organisations, outreach projects may all be made homeless or moved to another building some distance away – thus rendering them out of reach of those who need these facilities most.

How has this come about? Lack of money and members are the main factors, but there is also a hidden agenda. Large, well-resourced town centre churches have been allowed to "future-proof" their existence by spending huge sums on making their buildings as up to date and attractive as possible. In the meantime churches in deprived communities struggle to exist financially whilst still offering practical support to the poorest in our society.

And what is the Church of Scotland's answer to this? Your article had a lengthy quote from the Rev Grant Barclay, Clerk to the Presbytery of Glasgow. He said absolutely nothing about the Kirk's mission to the poor. Not one word. His and the Church of Scotland's silence on the Gospel imperative of priority to the poor speaks volumes to me.

Morag S Waddell, Airdrie.

Rape must mean a jail term

WHAT sort of country are we living in where the justice system allows a 21-year-old, convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl, to avoid a jail sentence ("First Minister ‘understands the concerns’ over rapist’s sentence", The Herald April 5)? This sentencing decision really is absolutely appalling and sends the most shocking messaging both to the victim and those under aged 25 in Scotland who may commit such a heinous crime.

The Scottish Sentencing Council advised that under-25s found guilty should only go to prison when a court is satisfied no other sentence is appropriate, a stance backed by SNP MSP and former Justice Secretary Keith Brown. One has to ask what this court was thinking when it thought the sentence that was passed down was appropriate?

We now have the potentially ludicrous situation that a 26-year-old found guilty of rape will go to prison but a 24-year-old may get a community order. The new First Minister with his Justice Secretary, Angela Constance, must act without hesitation and not hide behind the SNP mantra of all things “progressive”. Anything less would be abandoning those who have been the victims of rape. The imposition of a custodial sentence for this particular crime should be non-negotiable.

Richard Allison, Edinburgh.

DRS delivery dilemma

HOW is the Deposit Return Scheme going to be of any use to members of the public who, for whatever reason, rely on supermarket home deliveries? As far as I am aware the supermarket delivery vehicles will not be accepting returns of liquid containers that come under the scheme, despite them originating from said supermarkets.

As things currently stand most local councils uplift the containers for recycling and will continue to do so meantime, so no problem with disposal, but there goes your 20p. Many of those reliant on supermarket deliveries will likely be those unable to travel to purchase their shopping, and will not wish to constantly rely on family/friends to get it for them, and will therefore also be unable to return items for the credit of the deposit. As W Thompson (Letters, April 4) commented, this will be a stealth tax by another name for some of the public.

George Dale, Beith.

What's rewilding got to do with trees?

CATRIONA Stewart’s article on "wilder national parks ("Majority of Scots back wilder national parks to boost species", The Herald, April 5) begins with: “It was once blanketed by native forests that stretched from the Atlantic coastline to the North Sea before development so most of it disappear.” But where is the evidence for development destroying this natural forest?

The eminent Scots geologist James Geikie read a paper to the Royal Society of Edinburgh in 1866 which concluded that the woodland had declined naturally in Scotland and, more recently, eminent historians have called the "Great Wood of Caledon" a myth. Modern pollen analysis indicates natural woodland decline from a post-glacial maximum, as would be expected in this, the oligocratic phase of post-glacial succession.

Hence, although I am in favour of rewilding, if the natural state of the Highlands is largely to be unwooded, I think it a pity that to many people "rewilding" has become synonymous with increasing the area's tree cover.

James Fenton, Oban.

Pylons fight seems doomed

THE Chief of Clan Mackenzie has joined the campaign against the SSEN plan to erect 200ft-high electricity pylons across a swathe of the Highlands from Caithness to Sutherland. Campaign spokesman Dan Bailey says residents feel that they’re being ignored in the relentless drive to net zero ("Clan chief joins fight against pylons plan through Highlands", The Herald, April 3).

I would like to advise Mr Bailey not to build his hopes up on winning a campaign victory. The SNP Government has history in ignoring campaigns and pleas from residents regarding their objections to plans, mainly for wind turbines. "You’re getting it whether you like it or not" seems to be the current policy.

Ian Balloch, Grangemouth.

Life in the slow lane

I NOTE that Glasgow City Council has passed a motion to introduce 30mph speed limits on sections of the M8 through the centre of the city.

The cynic in me says that this is just another revenue-generating enterprise, but it is unlikely that any traveller on this continually-roadworked trunk route would be able to reach that phantasmagorical number.

Peter Wright, West Kilbride.

Great work from Lex McLean

DENIS Bruce's fine letter (April 5) on Glasgow's Pavilion Theatre and its more low-brow and earthy sense of humour reminded me of my going to some lengths to obtain tickets for Ken Dodd and Billy Connolly's farewell tours.

Lex McLean told of being called into the buroo and asked whether he had any view of work. "Well," he said, "oor kitchen windae overlooks John Brown's shipyard".

David Miller, Milngavie.