What’s the story?
Pompeii: The Discovery with Dan Snow.
Tell me more.
Historian Dan Snow travels to Italy to delve into one of the greatest archaeological time capsules of all time and learn more about a story that has long captivated and intrigued: what unfolded in the final hours of Pompeii?
In 79 AD Mount Vesuvius erupted, covering this once bustling Roman metropolis – its buildings and inhabitants alike – under a thick layer of hot ash, molten rock and pumice. The ruins were discovered by a surveying engineer in 1748.
What can we expect?
Snow follows in the footsteps of treasure hunters and archaeologists who, across the centuries, have sought to explore – and sometimes plunder – this lost city. He retraces some of the remarkable finds, including a theatre uncovered 25 metres (82 feet) beneath the volcanic debris.
Anything else?
An impressive gladiatorial arena offers a glimpse into the large-scale spectacle of Roman sport, while an upmarket bathhouse reveals fascinating secrets. Contender for the coolest find: a “fast-food bar” complete with brightly painted walls showing the dishes on offer.
Snow also examines photographs and records to ascertain exactly how close Allied bombs came to destroying Pompeii as they rained down on the site during the Second World War.
When can I watch?
Pompeii: The Discovery with Dan Snow is on Channel 5, tomorrow, 9pm.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here