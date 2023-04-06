The fatal shooting of an asylum seeker who stabbed six people in Glasgow was "absolutely necessary in the circumstances", the Crown Office has said.
Badreddin Abdalla Adam Bosh, 28, attacked and injured three asylum seekers, two hotel workers and a police officer at the city's Park Inn hotel on June 2020.
The police force shot and killed the asylum seeker midst of the stabbing.
An investigation has now concluded that "there is no evidence of criminality" on the part of any officer involved.
It found that the 28-year-old Sudanese man had been shot after less-lethal weapons were unsuccessful.
READ MORE: 'We were living in a prison': Asylum seekers detail life in the Park Inn Hotel
The family of the asylum seeker have been informed by the Procurator Fiscal that the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) will not bring a prosecution.
However, an investigation is ongoing to establish a basis for a possible Fatal Accident Inquiry.
His brother questioned whether officers were right to use deadly force, the BBC reports.
Adam Abdalla Adam Bosh said the police should have tasered his brother or used a non-fatal shooting method.
"It's not right to target him with something deadly," he told the BBC.
Last year, an internal Home Office review found that Badreddin approached the Home Office and its partners for help 72 times.
The review stated that this should have acted as a warning.
READ MORE: Park Inn stabbing victim 'thought of mum' while he lay bleeding in street after attack
Kenny Donnelly, deputy crown agent for COPFS, said officers acted "swiftly and decisively with the intention of protecting lives".
“This was a terrible, tragic incident and our thoughts are with all of those affected," he said.
“Such an incident is without precedent in the Police Scotland era and it is only right that the Procurator Fiscal conduct a full and thorough investigation into the circumstances of this fatal shooting.
“The investigation which followed found that the police officers involved acted appropriately throughout and their actions were legitimate and proportionate.
“This was fast-moving and complex situation involving significant risk because of the knife attacks being carried out."
The rigorous independent investigation, in which the Procurator Fiscal instructed the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner, examined the police management of the incident and the specific actions of officers.
This was analysed by senior independent lawyers known as Crown Counsel.
They decided that there was no evidence of any criminality on the part of any police officer who attended at the incident.
Mr Donnelly added: "All available evidence supports the conclusion that the use of lethal force was no more than absolutely necessary in the circumstances.
“The investigation into the wider circumstances is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept informed of any significant developments.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel