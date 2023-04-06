Badreddin Abdalla Adam Bosh, 28, attacked and injured three asylum seekers, two hotel workers and a police officer at the city's Park Inn hotel on June 2020.

The police force shot and killed the asylum seeker midst of the stabbing.

An investigation has now concluded that "there is no evidence of criminality" on the part of any officer involved.

It found that the 28-year-old Sudanese man had been shot after less-lethal weapons were unsuccessful.

READ MORE: 'We were living in a prison': Asylum seekers detail life in the Park Inn Hotel

The family of the asylum seeker have been informed by the Procurator Fiscal that the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) will not bring a prosecution.

However, an investigation is ongoing to establish a basis for a possible Fatal Accident Inquiry.

His brother questioned whether officers were right to use deadly force, the BBC reports.

Adam Abdalla Adam Bosh said the police should have tasered his brother or used a non-fatal shooting method.

"It's not right to target him with something deadly," he told the BBC.

Last year, an internal Home Office review found that Badreddin approached the Home Office and its partners for help 72 times.

The review stated that this should have acted as a warning.

READ MORE: Park Inn stabbing victim 'thought of mum' while he lay bleeding in street after attack

Kenny Donnelly, deputy crown agent for COPFS, said officers acted "swiftly and decisively with the intention of protecting lives".

“This was a terrible, tragic incident and our thoughts are with all of those affected," he said.

“Such an incident is without precedent in the Police Scotland era and it is only right that the Procurator Fiscal conduct a full and thorough investigation into the circumstances of this fatal shooting.

“The investigation which followed found that the police officers involved acted appropriately throughout and their actions were legitimate and proportionate.

“This was fast-moving and complex situation involving significant risk because of the knife attacks being carried out."

The rigorous independent investigation, in which the Procurator Fiscal instructed the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner, examined the police management of the incident and the specific actions of officers.

This was analysed by senior independent lawyers known as Crown Counsel.

They decided that there was no evidence of any criminality on the part of any police officer who attended at the incident.

Mr Donnelly added: "All available evidence supports the conclusion that the use of lethal force was no more than absolutely necessary in the circumstances.

“The investigation into the wider circumstances is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept informed of any significant developments.”