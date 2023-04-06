NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is recruiting for a new Director of Public Health to replace Dr Linda de Caestecker who retired last year.

The 'pivotal' role comes with a salary of up to £148,000.

NHS GGC is Scotland's biggest health board with an annual budget of £3.9 billion, employing around 40,000 staff and serving a population of around 1.2 million people.

The health board said it was looking to recruit "a transformational and visionary leader" with a high level of political awareness who can quickly gain influence across multiple sectors.

Dr de Caestecker was an early supporter of Scotland's smoking ban and a minimum pricing policy for alcohol, which was introduced by the Scottish Government in May 2018.

Research published last month found the measure has prevented an average of 156 deaths a year from alcohol, with the largest reductions occurring among men and in Scotland’s most deprived communities.

Glasgow's health board is currently overseeing a major public health strategy ‘Turning the Tide’ which aims to reduce health inequalities by focussng on preventative policies.

According to the National Records of Scotland, across Glasgow as a whole between 2018 and 2020, life expectancy for women was 78 and 73 for men, respectively four-and-a-half and six years less than the UK national average.

A significant part of the role will also involve driving the Board’s recovery from the pandemic, with leadership of ongoing vaccination services and the Glasgow Centre for Population Health.

The Director of Public Health provides leadership and advice to the board and the surrounding local authorities including six Health and Social Care Partnerships.

The board said international applications would be considered and interviews will be carried out next month.

Dr de Caestecker was praised for her "passionate" efforts to improve the life chances of people living in Glasgow's deprived areas.

Her annual report in 2009 year noted that a 15-year-old boy in a deprived area of the city had only a 50% chance of reaching his 60th birthday, while for his counterpart in a more affluent area the chance was 90%.

She was preparing to retire in 2020 when Covid struck and remained in post to lead Glasgow’s response to the pandemic.

In 2009, Dr de Caestecker courted controversy in her own profession by saying society would benefit if the medical profession was paid less.

She said doctors, including herself, should consider a reduction in salary and stop demanding significant pay increases every year and suggested pay inequalities could help solve Scotland’s entrenched health problems.

Asked if she would be willing to sacrifice some of her own income, Dr de Caestecker said: “I suppose the simple answer is yes, if it was done in a fair and transparent way and was about redistributing income across the pay scales between the well-off and less-well-off.”

A graduate of the University of Glasgow, Dr de Caestecker originally trained as an obstetrician and gynaecologist but 30 years of her career were spent in public health and she joined NHSGGC in 2006.