The Scottish Government's long-awaited tax changes have come into effect today (Thursday, April 6), seeing major reforms to the top rate.
The changes come as ministers claim the reforms will allow them to raise an extra £129 million in 2023/24.
The tax changes were originally announced by the former Deputy First Minister John Swinney and were passed with the approval of MSPs earlier this year.
With these changes, many will be wondering how this will affect their rate and how much they will be paying going forward.
Why did the Scottish Government make changes to the top rate of tax?
The new Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said the changes represent a 'fairer' taxation system that ensures those who can, contribute more.
It is said that this will "strengthen" the Scottish Government's ability to continue providing programmes like free prescriptions.
Robison said: “The decisions we have made on income tax are fair and progressive by ensuring that those who can, contribute more.
“They strengthen our social contract with the people of Scotland who will continue to enjoy many benefits not available in the rest of the UK such as free prescriptions.
“The additional revenue will help us invest in our vital public services including the NHS, above and beyond the funding received from the UK Government.
“At the same time, the majority of taxpayers in Scotland will still be paying less income tax than if they lived in the rest of the UK.
“Now that the new financial year has started, I’d also encourage people to check that the tax code is correct on the first payslip they get.
“If you think your tax code is wrong, you can check your details with HMRC who will be able to help.”
How much tax will I be paying amid top rate changes in Scotland?
The tax reforms will see both the higher and top rates of income tax rise by 1p, seeing these increase to 42p and 47p respectively.
While the threshold for the 42p rate will be frozen, all Scots earning £125,140 a year or more will pay the very top rate of tax.
The 42p rate applies to those earning between £43,663 and £125,140 a year.
Rates for lower-income Scots will stay the same with those earning £14,733 to £25,688 taxed at a rate of 20p.
How do top-rate taxes in Scotland compare to those in England?
The top rate of tax is now different to that in England with those on the English higher rate (£50,271 to £125,140) taxed at 40p while those on the additional rate (over £125,140) are taxed at 45p.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel