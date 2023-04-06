The director shared an image of himself nearby the Scott Monument in Edinburgh and added that he was on his fourth day of "scouting for locations".

It was followed with a picture of him alongside artist Guy Davis, who has collaborated with del Toro on previous projects such as the 2022 Pinocchio.

Scouting for Locations… Day 4 pic.twitter.com/qiAEy8CjOP — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) April 5, 2023

The award-winning director has been behind major blockbusters including Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy and The Shape of Water.

He also received his latest Oscar in March for his reimagining of Pinocchio.

Del Toro's next film is set to be a live action adaptation of Mary Shelley's gothic horror novel Frankenstein.

According to Hollywood news site Deadline, Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth are in early talks to star in the Netflix production.

While the director did not confirm which production he is on scouting for, Scots took to the post to recommend "suitable" locations in the capital.

One social media user said: "I imagine a hundred people have already told you to go but check out the Surgeon's Hall for suitably Frankenstein-esque inspirations."