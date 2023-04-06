The tragic discovery was made near Gourock Golf Club around noon yesterday.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, police say they have now informed the loved ones of 70-year-old Patrick Clark, who has been missing from Gourock since January 31.

Police say that there appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 12pm on April 5, the body of a man was discovered within Mile Burn, Gourock.

"Although formal identification has still to take place, the family of Patrick Clark, 70, who has been missing from the Gourock area since Tuesday, 31 January 2023, has been informed.

"There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."