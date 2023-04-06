The accident saw a Stagecoach service end up in a ditch on the A841 on The Isle of Arran as it negotiated a curve in the road.

After police arrived at the scene, officers were met with the sight of the bus passengers gathered on the shoreline nearby marvelling at the sight of a pod of dolphins swimming past them.

The curious incident was revealed by North Ayrshire Police, who shared pictures both of the bus in the ditch and some of the bus passengers gathered on the shoreline watching the dolphins.

Arran officers on patrol on Wednesday came across a bus which had slid into a ditch on the A841. No one was found to be injured, and while they waited for another bus to come, the passengers were delighted to see a large pod of dolphins swim past them close to the shore. pic.twitter.com/20FnuZQa56 — Police Scotland North Ayrshire (@PSOSNAyrshire) April 6, 2023

The force tweeted: “Arran officers on patrol on Wednesday came across a bus which had slid into a ditch on the A841.

“No one was found to be injured, and while they waited for another bus to come, the passengers were delighted to see a large pod of dolphins swim past them close to the shore.”

The dolphin sighting comes after Arran Ranger Service reported great views of over 30 bottle-nosed dolphins “all day” on Saturday close to the shore at Brodick Bay.