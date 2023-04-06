IT is the 100 day countdown to Scotland's largest Pride event and to mark the milestone organisers are calling on businesses to show their support.
Set up in 2018 by members of the LGBT communities in Glasgow, the march has quickly grown to become the fifth largest in the UK behind London, Brighton, Manchester and Birmingham.
This year it will be held on July 16 and see thousands of people gather to march through the city in celebration and support of gay and trans rights.
Glasgow's Pride last year hosted an estimated 21,000 people with organisers now calling for small and medium sized businesses to walk in the procession.
Chief Steward Stuart McPhail said: "Glasgow's Pride has become one of the biggest events in the calendar but this year we want to ensure that smaller workplaces can take part.
"We are asking businesses and employers, big and small, to show their support for our communities, including their employees, friends and family, by supporting their staff to take part in Pride and join us for what will be a fantastic day."
Last year Scottish Government minister Patrick Harvie addressed crowds as Glasgow became the first pride event in Europe to focus on people who are bisexual.
He gave a clear commitment that the Scottish Government would continue to support equality and bring forward legislation to enhance legal rights for transgender people.
Euan McLeod, Executive Director of the LGBT Cooperative, added: "Thanks to Glaswegians from all walks of life showing clear support for our LGBT+ communities, we have been able to grow in a few short years into one of the UK's biggest displays of Love is Love and hold the largest ever Pride march in Scotland last year.
"This July we are asking the workforce of smaller companies across the city to join us in the march or host fundraising events for us to ensure the pride can continue to grow.
"We are aware that so many of them have been waiting for the opportunity to be able to show support for their LGBT+ staff and customers."
Strathclyde University and Students Union will host a Pride Hub during the weekend, which will offer free entertainment, a community fayre bringing together local groups and advice on lifelong learning and employability opportunities during the cost of living crisis.
Last year the pop group the Cheeky Girls headlined the free entertainment for those attending the pride hub.
Registration for the march is now open at www.mardigla.org
