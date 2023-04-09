Many of the issues facing Britain today have their genesis in the Thatcher/Lawson years.

1. Selling council houses at knockdown prices was gerrymandering of the worst sort, to persuade working people to vote Tory, and is at the root of today's housing crisis, as the affordable housing stock was drastically reduced and never replenished.

2. Privatisation of utilities and other natural monopolies ensured there was a quick pay-out for those who could afford to buy shares; a focus on short-term returns at the expense of long-term investment; obscene bonuses paid to managers whilst raw sewage is pumped into rivers with increasing regularity. Most of our energy is provided by utilities now owned by foreign governments and we rely on the Chinese and French to build our nuclear power baseload.

3. The Big Bang deregulated the London financial markets, creating boom times for bankers and the South-east of England, exacerbating the north/south divide and leading directly to the financial crash of 2007/2008 and indirectly to the Cameron/Osborne austerity and Brexit.

4. Presiding over the de-industrialisation of the North of England, Wales and Scotland to the point where there is no longer a large-scale steel industry, shipbuilding or heavy engineering, consigning whole communities on to the scrapheap for generations.

5. Squandering the North Sea oil bounty on tax cuts and welfare payments for the newly unemployed; selling off the public stake in BNOC and BP with no thought of setting up a sovereign wealth fund.

Out of government, Lord Lawson became a leading Eurosceptic/Brexit cheerleader and latterly climate change denier.

Rarely can one man have been so wrong on so many fronts. (Although Jacob Rees-Mogg immediately springs to mind).

G Duncan, Stonehaven.

What has SNP done for D&G?

NOW we have a new SNP leader and new First Minister I was reflecting on 16 years of SNP rule and its effects on Dumfries and Galloway.

I tried to list all the benefits the SNP has brought to our region. Not many, I concluded. Dumfries and Galloway has been ignored by the SNP. This does not absolve other parties of culpability but crucially they are not in power at Holyrood.

Are we ignored because of our proximity to the border, or because we watch Border TV, as an SNP leadership candidate commented? Are we ignored because we do not matter to the SNP?

There is much that could have been done: by-passing villages on the A75 springs to mind amongst so many other improvements that could have been made to our region. I recently travelled to Ireland on the ferry from Cairnryan and the transport infrastructure is appalling. That is just one of many issues adversely affecting our region.

To blame Westminster is disingenuous and to claim Scotland is better than England does not mitigate the failures.

Holyrood is one of the most powerful devolved legislatures in Europe. I'm greedy, I want the best for Dumfries and Galloway, to date the best is sadly lacking. So, with a new SNP leader and new First Minister in post, I pose the question: what now for Dumfries and Galloway?

Robin Linton, Dumfries.

MSPs should not have spare jobs

MSPS have a day job. That is serving the Scottish people within the devolved framework.

MSPs who are aware of that will enjoy more flexibility in finding working majorities and coalitions, and will render better service for it.

Devolved power is immense and carries responsibility which is the entirety of parliament’s purpose. MSPs should not be working for anything on the firm’s time except government service to the public. It’s not a game show.

Like all other citizens, MSPs are free to work on constitutional projects in their own time. A very few people are paid for constitutional endeavours, namely paid staff of political parties and similar institutions which act as pressure groups.

The shady trough of policy advisers also nurtures some creatures who are really mechanics for objectives beyond remit, but it’s never been right that public money should pay them.

Tim Cox, Bern, Switzerland.

The carping columnists

I WAS pleased to read the Editor, Catherine Salmond, in last Sunday's Herald advocating that Humza Yousaf should be given "a chance in the leadership seat". I hope that some of Ms Salmond's columnists will take her words on board.

I don't object to unionist columnists batting for the Union, but it is disappointing to say the least that some writers who are supposed to support Scotland becoming an independent nation spend most of their allotted space in The Herald carping at and criticising the SNP without explaining how Scotland can become independent without it.

Kevin McKenna is probably the worst offender. I had hoped that with a new First Minister, the bile he treated the previous First Minister to might disperse, but no, he appears to heartily loathe the new incumbent, his Cabinet, and indeed the rest of the SNP. To me, not so much a columnist, more of a fifth columnist.

Ruth Marr, Stirling.

Legal system lets victims down

I AM disgusted with the Scottish legal system under the SNP/Greens coalition. It doesn't seem so long ago that the crime of rape was treated as one of the most serious criminal acts in the land with guilty parties sentenced to long terms of imprisonment. The severity of sentences for rape has become eroded in recent years, but for a 21-year-old man to be given a community service order for a serious sexual attack on a 13-year-old schoolgirl beggars belief.

We are told that sentencing rules now put the emphasis on rehabilitation rather than punishment for offenders under 25, so will this mean that murderers also will get non-custodial sentences in the future?

The rapist in question was 17 at the time of the attack but at that age people are judged to be legally competent and responsible enough to get married, join the army and drive a car, so why should he be absolved from being jailed?

The Government and legal system are letting young, vulnerable victims down, and goodness knows how many rapists will get off scot-free when women are afraid or don't feel it's worth the bother to report the perpetrators of this sickening and cowardly crime.

Bob MacDougall, Kippen.

Yousaf must act on mental health

AS a coalition of organisations that support vulnerable children and young people, many of whom have mental health problems, we would like to congratulate Humza Yousaf on becoming First Minister.

It was however disappointing that the issue of mental health featured little in the SNP leadership campaign, but now that he is in office, we would urge Mr Yousaf to focus on this vital matter.

As many will be aware, we were already experiencing a mental health emergency in Scotland, even before Covid-19 and the cost of living crisis took hold. These have worsened an already-devastating situation for many children and young people, resulting in a perfect storm of challenges as demand soars.

There is no health without mental health, and already-overstretched budgets are having to stretch even further to keep pace with escalating inflation. In the face of a mental health tsunami, we would urge the Scottish Government to prioritise spending on services, reversing the freeze on this year’s mental health budget and boosting the workforce.

With the resultant personal cost to those concerned and their families, as well as to the economy overall, we need to invest more, not less, in our mental health services, ensuring that our children and young people receive the high-quality care they need when they need it.

The Scottish Children’s Services Coalition: Kenny Graham, Falkland House School; Lynn Bell, LOVE Learning; Stephen McGhee, Spark of Genius; Niall Kelly, Young Foundations, Edinburgh.

Robots could be good for us

ROBOTICS are back on the agenda.

Does this mean that human beings can now be considered expendable, since robots can be programmed to be consistently competent and not subject to anything but metal fatigue?

Goods and some services could be delivered more economically and robots would not become members of unions. That would remove the irritation felt by employers when they have to meet the demands of workers who are willing to down tools to force them to compromise.

If robots replace human beings in several areas, that poses a problem about how those workers made redundant by such machines will find the wherewithal to meet their human needs, thereby creating a pool of unemployed who cannot then be productive or contribute to the growth of the country's economy. Presumably companies would still need to sell their goods and services in the marketplace, but would those expendable human beings be in a position to purchase whatever goods are on offer?

That brings up the question of a universal basic income which would have to be made available to those deprived of the opportunity of contributing to the national economy, having been replaced by machines which need maintenance but make no financial demands upon their owners.

Perhaps we should see this development as a liberating influence, releasing human beings from those mind-numbing mundane and menial tasks which can be performed so capably by machines. This would open up avenues for human beings to use their relational skills to improve their communities and to make life more liveable for the less fortunate who have fallen on hard times whether through illness or addiction.

Community emphasis would then be on remedial and supportive action to alleviate the anguish experienced by those whom the present system of profits before people sidelines, ignores and under-funds.

Thus humanity would take its place at the centre of human activity instead of reducing our species as it does at the present moment to nothing more than cogs in the wheel whose sole purpose is to produce economic growth to enrich the few and keep the majority no more than two monthly pay cheques away from misery.

Denis Bruce, Bishopbriggs.